Christian Nodal shuts up Andrea Legarreta, thinks about his wedding | Instagram

Christian Nodal has been underestimated on several occasions for being very young, however, his answer would silence everyone when reacting to a series of advice from Andrea Legarreta of whom he assured: “He does not know.”

The singer, Christian Nodal, who is on the eve of marrying Belinda, recently received a warning from Andrea Legarreta, the response of “Sonoran“It was forceful.

I think that everyone has to take charge of their lives, I say it with all due respect, I would never dare to give an opinion of someone else without knowing that person, and I do not know that person, but I send them a lot of love, many blessings and a lot of good vibes, said the Caborca ​​native.

The interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, Christian Jesús González Nodal, did not hesitate to revise the answer to Hoy’s host, Andrea Legarreta, whom I would very respectfully ask not to comment on his life and the Spanish.

This, after Andrea Legarreta sent a message to “composer“on” marrying for separate goods in case his marriage does not work with the so-called Princess of Pop “, with whom Nodal has a relationship of more than a year.

What is for separate goods, you never know. You think it’s going to last a lifetime, but you never know, advised Andrea Legarreta in a space on the Hoy program.

It should be remembered that the acclaimed romantic duet announced their engagement on May 25, “The Nodeli“, as their followers affectionately call them, they would spread the news with a romantic image on Instagram.

For what before the comments of the collaborator of the morning production of Televisa, the “Mexican singer-songwriter“22 years old, was questioned in an interview for” Ventaneando “in which he responded forcefully to the presenter.

“Will include Belinda in will”

Furthermore, contrary to the advice of Legarreta, the interpreter of “regional mexican“He commented that he has not yet thought about making a will, and if he did, he would surely include” Beli “as she will be his wife and the mother of his children.

“I still do not have a will because I really do not have to leave a child or someone else, I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I will do it now when I consider that I am in a greater stage and that my career is more concluded” , the famous explained.

For her part, Belinda has not been questioned or has come out to face the messages of Hoy’s colleague, however, she would not be expected to do so after being questioned in past interviews about the criticism of her relationship the “pop star” would reply:

If you start to involve everyone who has an opinion, it is as if you ate arsenic, literally, as revealed by radioformula.

Recently, the recognized with Grammy and Billboard awards, starred on the cover of the famous magazine “Who” along with the also “television actress”.

Through the exclusive, that Christian Nodal’s fiancee shared with her 14.5 million subscribers, the pretty blonde and the “former judge of La Voz“They anticipated some of their short-term plans.

In the middle of a fun session in which the chemistry that exists between the two singers was reflected, Christian Jesús González Nodal and his partner discussed a little about their wedding and even the dream of being parents.

Without an exact date or definitive details so far, Silvia Christina Nodal and Jaime González’s son stated that he wanted to give Belinda the wedding of her dreams, just as she dreamed that that great moment would be since she was a child.