When no one believed that true love existed, Belinda and the representative of the ranch genre, Christian Nodal, arrived to show that nothing is an impediment for two people who love each other.

Related news

It should be mentioned that no one trusted the couple to last, as there were those who thought it was an advertising agreement between the two stars, but all that has been left behind.

It has been through their social networks, where the two celebrities have shared some details of their relationship; however, the two of them have tried to be quite discreet and keep what’s important to themselves.

Their most recent appearance was at their Halloween party, because amidst the rumors of a possible breakdown by silence on the web, the two appeared dressed in the skin of Mr. and Mrs. Frankenstein, for their Halloween party.

The couple personified the lovers of terror. Photo: IG / belindapop

It should be noted that the Spanish and the Mexican still have wedding plans, but neither of them has taken a moment to share any details of the preparations or if they have already decided on the date.

But now, their love story is about to take a very important turn, as a collaboration between the two and the role of their respective talents is what many of their followers have been waiting for.

Wedding plans continue, but details have not been revealed. Photo: Photo: IG / belindapop

Belinda and Nodal face tough musical veto

It is worth mentioning that both stars are in one of their best musical moments, as both have placed their careers at the peak of success.

On the one hand, Belinda is about to premiere the Netflix series Welcome to Eden, a Spanish production that marks her return to acting since she was a child.

The Spanish star is about to premiere his Netflix project. Photo: IG / belindapop

While her fiancé, Christian Nodal, has taken his music beyond Mexican borders, as he is recognized as one of the top representatives of the band internationally.

For this reason, his followers have demanded that the two merge their talents as one and give way to the long-awaited collaboration that both have promised since they began their romance in 2020.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago it became known that Nodal, and his father who represents him, sued the Universal Music label for breach of contract, now it is announced that the young singer will have broken his commitment to exclusivity.

The singer is in a very difficult situation for his career. Photo: IG / nodal

Everything was detonated, after the 22-year-old Mexican singer released his recent song alongside Banda MS, because according to journalist Gil Barrera, the group has a veto from the record company and various media outlets.

While the legal details are being arranged, it was announced that the star of the Mexican regional is strictly prohibited from releasing new music and much less artistic collaborations, as this includes the plans he has with his future wife.

What’s next for Nodal’s career?

It is worth mentioning that this new legal battle can have great consequences for the singer, since his young age is at the peak of success, but a veto of him and his music is one of the great repercussions.

But that’s not all, because Belinda’s career is also at serious risk, several media have requested that commercial relations with Nodal’s parents, representatives, and even with his fiancee Belinda, with whom he already has business interests, stop.

So far, neither of them has come forward about it. Photo: IG / peopleenespaol

And it is that in the column of the aforementioned journalist you can read:

What will Christian Nodal face after the lawsuit for breach of contract to Universal Music, because the reaction of the label comes with everything, to the extent that they have asked AMPROFON to issue a severe statement to ask all the media to refrain from playing to Christian Nodal, he wrote.

And it is that in said statement not only a harsh warning is made to the Nodal family but also to those closest to them and even to the singer and actress, Belinda.

Nobody can do business with the Nodal, and whoever ignores this measure will be fined more than three million pesos, it was indicated.

Everything seems to indicate that the duet between the two will have to wait. Photo: IG / nodal

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.