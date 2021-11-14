Christian Nodal, wedding emerges in Belinda’s fiancé show | Instagram

Christian Nodal gave a recent concert at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando Florida when at one point, a couple emotionally interrupted him with a commitment in between.

The singer Christian Nodal, who goes through various controversies around the assumption “veto“, imposed by his label, offered a recent presentation in which he saw a nuptial engagement arise in the middle of the show.

Christian Jesús González Jimenez was the main witness of a marriage request, which moved the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“which in the end congratulated the couple for taking this step.

A couple of concert goers who

Christian nodal He offered in that town, he went on stage with the singer and it was there that the young man knelt in front of the girl, showing her a ring.

The excited young woman did not hesitate to say “yes, I accept” which also caused the

Belinda’s fiancé was enthusiastic about the romantic moment and ended by congratulating them at the end.

It should be remembered that Christian nodal and Belinda maintain a relationship of little more than a year and with a wedding in the door since both officially announced their engagement on May 25 with a postcard in which they appear very romantic, sealing their love with a kiss.

So surely the happy moment would bring the “Sonoran“Beautiful memories for which he gave applause to the couple joining them in a warm hug.

The “former judge of La Voz“, who began a courtship with the” pop star “in the middle of the singing reality recordings, is currently facing strong controversies due to the alleged” veto “that the Universal Music label imposed after González Nodal demanded” breach of contract ” .

Later, it transpired that the “regional mexican“He could not offer presentations alone or with any other artist, this, after the record company with which Nodal would have signed since he was 18 years old would have vetoed him.

Given this, the composer 22-year-old Christian Jesús González, reappeared on social networks to clarify to his followers the official version of all this.

The Caborca ​​native and the first-born of Silvia Christina Nodal Jiménez and Jaime González Nodal, pointed out that “there is no such veto of the record company and everything was a circus after refusing to renew his contract.”