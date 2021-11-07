Christian Nodal, Televisa forgets veto and promotes his music | Instagram

Christian Nodal would have been banned by his label, however, Televisa he ignored the measure and plays one of his songs daily at 9:30 p.m.

The “singer” Christian nodal, it would be forbidden to appear alone or make collaborations or with Belinda nor other singers or musical group due to the veto that his label imposed after the lawsuit that González Nodal filed in recent days.

Now the production house of Las Estrellas would be the one that could face serious consequences for evading the measure implemented until the “Belinda’s fiancé“, Christian Nodal González, establish agreements with the label.

Televisa recently premiered the melodrama “If they let us“, which Christian nodal and Belinda interpret the main theme of the soap opera.

Carlos Bardasano’s production was premiered on November 1, and has the title of the plot itself, broadcast at 9:30 pm.

The lyrics, authored by José Alfredo Jiménez, with the voices of the “Nodeli“In a modernized version, it is now the reason for the song to air Monday through Friday, not counting the commercials that are made to promote the television plot.

It is presumed that Televisa could be credited with some sanction to continue reproducing the material, from the 22-year-old native of Caborca, Sonora, although so far, apparently AMPROFON has not issued any comment in this regard.

However, they refer to the existence of a warning letter in which the reproduction of the music and the work of the “composer“in the country. Although for the moment, one of the most popular television stations in the country has evaded this restriction on a daily and constant basis.

One of the most important record companies in the country such as Universal Music and Fonovista Récords with which Christian Jesús González Nodal collaborated, would have asked the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms (AMPROFON) the veto of the artist who launched a lawsuit against the company record company.

The interpreter of songs like “Te failed”, “They didn’t tell you badly”, “Bottle after bottle”, among many others, whoever stood out in the industry with the lyrics of “Adiós Amor” (his first single) would have signed with the company just on the day that the “Sonoran“He was celebrating his 18th birthday.

With the veto approved, businessmen, event promoters (such as Ocesa and Live Nation), audiovisual and sound content distribution platforms (YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, Deezer, Google, among others), television stations (such as TV Azteca and Televisa) , radio broadcasters and artists (such as the MS Band or its fiancé Belinda) may not share, commercialize, distribute, sell or exploit any phonogram or sound and audiovisual recording of Christian Nodal, or any in which he has participated or is about to participate.

