Christian Nodal, What studies does Belinda’s fiancé have? | Instagram

Christian Nodal, began his career in music from the age of 14, but it was formally at 18 that he signed his first contract, in the middle of this the question arises about What other studies does he have “regional mexican“?

The singer, Christian Nodal, signed his first official contract on the day he turned 18, although the rapprochement with music would have started a long time ago, as we mentioned above.

As for details of his life, few are known about the “Belinda’s fiancé“Before he reached fame, however, one of those that generate great curiosity is the fact of knowing if the interpreter of”Goodbye Love“He has academic studies and to what degree did he reach.

Christian Jesús González Nodal, born in Caborca, Sonora, would have to abandon his studies to pursue his dreams in music.

It was at 16 when the “composer“He would make the decision to leave the place where he attended high school at Escuela Nacional Preparatoria No.8 and move to the city of Ensenada, Baja California, where he would continue his studies.

However, despite the fact that González Nodal would try to finish upper secondary education, various sources assure that the descendant of the Nodal-Jiménez family chose to leave his studies unfinished and continue doing what he likes the most.

Now, Nodal is recognized as one of the highest representatives of “regional Mexican music” in the country.

The distinguished with Grammy awards and Billboard, where precisely, the 22-year-old man attended proudly on the arm of his fiancée, the singer Belinda was honored with the recognition as the “Regional Mexican Artist of the Year Soloist.”

Famous for songs such as “Here below”, “A Drunkard is born”, “They did not tell you wrong”, “Te failed”, “Tell me how you want”, among many others, he got engaged to the “Princess of Latin Pop” last 25 May, moment that they announced with great fanfare in a photo on Instagram.

The “former judge of La Voz“He gave the television actress a ring valued at more than 3 million dollars, around (60 million pesos) which he would have sent to perform in a prestigious jewelry store in Los Angeles.

According to versions, “The Nodeli“As they are called in social networks, they would get married before the end of this year, in December, according to a journalist reported on his YouTube channel, the singers would choose this date since they have fewer work commitments which gives them time for themselves.