Christian Nodal, they question his face. What did Belinda do to him? | Instagram

Christian Nodal reappears and the reactions were accompanied by some messages in which users questioned whether it had been Belinda the culprit in all this.

The singer, Christian Nodal, was the target of comments on social networks after they pointed out drastic changes in his appearance, users did not take long to point to Belinda as the “cause” of the new image of the composer.

It should be remembered that Christian nodalHe is only 22 years old, however, the critics of the followers mentioned that he would have “given the old man.”

As is known, social networks do not forgive and did not hesitate to comment on the supposed signs of age that the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, single that was published in 2016 under the record label of Fonovisa.

Christian Nodal, they question his face. What did Belinda do to him? Photo: Instagram Capture

Netizens are unforgiving and this time their target was Christian nodal, who reappeared in networks after several weeks of absence.

And it is that besides that they will almost call “old” to “regional music singer“The alleged critics would also mention that he was overweight.

He already gave the old man, Belinda has finished it, What a big belly for Nodal Because of a pig and I do not recognize it, were some of the comments against the exponent of the regional genre ..

The commotion arose after a publication by the host Tania Rincón, who, as is known, also collaborates in the morning of Hoy.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl, “El Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​etc., made a post on his Instagram in which he modeled with “Breakthrough Artist“in (2017) on the occasion of a recent concert that he offered, so immediately, the reactions of the users were present from Tania Rincón’s account.

Unfortunately, they would not be the only criticisms for the “native of Caborca, Sonora”, born on January 11, 1999, since other messages referred to him wearing the same outfit on each occasion, suggesting that he be more versatile in his personal image.

Without a doubt, this would be a bit strange since the one recognized with “Billboard Awards“and” Latin Grammy “, Christian Jesús González Nodal, is next to one of the recognized as fashion icons, who surely has contributed in a certain way to find a personal style in terms of her wardrobe, without losing her essence.