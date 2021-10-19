Christina Aguilera confirms her return to the music industry | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous and beautiful singer Christina Aguilera did not want to be left behind, so she has confirmed her return to music, news that has undoubtedly been impressive, as many miss her melodious voice.

The businesswoman American Christina Aguilera returns to music with an album in Spanish and where she seeks to reconnect with her roots.

The truth is that for a couple of weeks the internet has been paralyzed with the return to the music of Adele and now the news of Christina Aguilera’s return has taken us by surprise.

It was through social networks, where Aguilera, shared with his millions of followers a mysterious video where the soundtrack of what will be his next single is heard.

The interpreter will bet once again on the Hispanic public and we will let you know everything we know about her next musical production.

Cristina Aguilera is ready to return to music after more than a decade without releasing a studio album and in this way she let us know.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CONFIRMATION VIDEO ON YOUR RETURN.

Through her official Twitter account, the ‘Falsas Esperanzas’ interpreter left clues about her return to music and shared part of the music video with a guitar chord.

It should be noted that this would be the most unprecedented of the singer, who just a few days ago was present at the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Word.

The truth is that the American singer has always been proud of her Latin roots and that was undoubtedly demonstrated to us when, at the end of the 90s, she released the album “Mi Reflejo”, a material in Spanish for the Hispanic public.

In fact, in this material the hits “Come with me”, “With you in the distance” and “Falsas Esperanzas” stand out, songs that with the passage of time are part of musical history.

While for this new album, the singer will name her work “Rediscovering roots” and aims to sweep the music playlists quickly.

I have been in music for many years, but there is nothing like being surrounded by Latino musicians and artists. The energy they bring, the love and the passion bring a lot ”.

This is how Christina Aguilera finally prepares more than ever for a triumphant return to music and shares on her social networks that she loves her Latin roots more than ever.