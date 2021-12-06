In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Perfect gift products, inexpensive, to any Apple fan with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or any of its products.

Christmas time is coming in 2021 and with it the race to find the best possible gifts for all your friends, family or relatives. If you have to give a gift to a person who is a fan of Apple products, you are in luck because there are perfect accessories and products for them.

The good thing about Apple products is that they have a huge accessory ecosystem, both official and third-party. Because These products for Apple fans will be of great help this Christmas.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag at MacnificosApple AirTag (pack of 4) at MediaMarkt

AirTags have become essential products for the most absent-minded. These beacons can be put on any product, such as keys, wallets, backpacks or even in cars to find them whenever you want using an iPhone.

In Macnificos you can buy it on sale for 32 euros. In MediaMarkt you will find the pack of 4 units for 117 euros.

HomePod mini

HomePod mini on PcComponentesHomePod mini on Macnificos

HomePod mini it is so far Apple’s only smart speaker after the recall of the original HomePod. This little speaker has spectacular sound quality. It also has Siri for you to perform actions and is fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

In PcComponentes you can find it reduced from the original 99 euros to 95.05 euros. In Macnificos the price drops to 94 euros.

AirPods 3

Apple AirPods 3 on FNACAirPods 3 on Amazon

With a design more similar to the AirPods Pro, the new third-generation AirPods they can already be bought on sale in various stores.

All the best of having an Apple headset with its integration into all devices instantly, a new improved design and with up to 6 hours of playback (30 hours with the charging box).

In FNAC they can be bought on sale for 190 euros with shipping costs from its marketplace. But on Amazon they are available for 191 euros with free shipping and immediate delivery.

UGREEN USB-C adapter

UGREEN USB-C adapter at Amazon

Apple laptops are known to be sparing in connectivity and most have 2 to 4 UBS-C connections. If you want to connect something else or with a traditional USB port, you have a problem.

This UGREEN adapter features 3 normal USB ports, HDMI connection for a monitor, and SD and microSD card reader in one product. Its price is only 29.99 euros.

Belkin Boost Charge

Belkin Boost Charge Magnetic Mount at Amazon

This dock for iPhone Belkin Boost Charge It is compatible with all iPhones that have MagSafe, Apple’s wireless charging system with magnets. That is, it is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in all its variants.

It is a perfect magnetic charger to have on your table or on the bedside table, in this way you have it in view and always charged. You can get it on Amazon for 29.54 euros.

Kecow iPad digital pen

Kecow iPad Digital Pen at Amazon

The first and second generation Apple Pencils are the perfect digital pencils for iPad users, but they are tremendously expensive. If you are looking for an alternative to buy or to give as a gift, we recommend this Kecow iPad digital pen on Amazon for 28.99 euros.

It is fully compatible with all iPads that are compatible with Apple Pencil. Unlike the traditional ones, this one works via Bluetooth and the special screen of these iPad.

It features palm rejection when leaning, is magnetic to attach to compatible iPads, and has a variety of replaceable tips.

Logitech MX Keys Mini

Logitech MX Keys Mini on AmazonLogitech MX Keys Mini on Macnificos

Logitech MX Keys Mini is a perfect keyboard for any professional using an Apple computer. It is a keyboard highly recognized and recommended by anyone who has used it and who has a legion of fans.

In this version for Mac, it has a metallic gray design like the official Apple keyboard, but it has more ergonomic keys, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charging and backlighting.

In Amazon you can find it at 88.14 euros and in Macnificos at 84.99 euros.

DJI OM 4

DJI OM 4 on Amazon

A perfect accessory for any iPhone user who likes to record videos is DJI OM 4. It is a mobile gimbal that uses the same 3-axis gimbal technology found in DJI drones.

With this handheld stabilizer you can shoot totally stable videos with smooth transitions as if you were a professional.

The best thing is the price, because this model, which is the newest from DJI, only costs 99 euros.

Anker magnetic battery for iPhone 12 and 13

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K at Amazon

If you have an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 with MagSafe (wireless charging with magnets) you will surely be very interested in this external battery Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K.

It has a 5,000mAh charging capacity that will give you enough charge for more than a full recharge of an iPhone. others have a USB-C connection to recharge it while charging the iPhone or use it to charge another device.

It can be purchased on Amazon for 39.99 euros.

128GB SanDisk iXpand Go

SanDisk iXpand Go on Amazon

If you want to put an end to your iPhone or iPad storage problems once and for all and you don’t want to use cloud services, this pendrive SanDisk iXpand Go it is perfect.

It has a capacity of 128 GB and a Lightning connection to use it on an iPhone. Thanks to the SanDisk application you can move all your photos and videos to this pendrive and free up a lot of storage space.

Its sale price is 44 euros on Amazon.

