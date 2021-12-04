In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have to give a gift to a boy or girl this Christmas and you want it to be technological, we are going to save you this year with some ideas that will arrive before December 25.

Although we already warned several times during Black Friday that those days were the best time to get Christmas gifts, if you did not pay attention to us you will be going through all the possible stores in search of “that gift” that you have to do.

We are going to offer you some of the best gifts you can give to boys and girls of all ages, but always with that technological touch that we like to have at ComputerHoy.com.

When selecting these Christmas gift ideas for children, we have taken one important detail into account: They’ll get you home before it’s too late. And it is that the stock problems in many products will leave gifts for the Three Wise Men … as long as you buy them now.

A tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on AmazonSamsung Galaxy Tab A7 on MediaMarkt

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has become a perfect product to give to boys and girls. And they love tablets because they are large screens and can control what videos they can see.

Use streaming platforms that have content for minors and activate parental restrictions to avoid scares and voila, you have a perfect gift at a good price.

This 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 (to which the capacity can be expanded with microSD) can be purchased for 228 euros on Amazon. But it is also available in MediaMarkt for only 219 euros.

A console: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch neon on Amazon

The most famous portable console in the world is Nintendo switch. In this 2019 version with battery improvement and 7-inch screen you have one of the best gifts for boys and girls of an age in which they like games more and more.

They have very good games and it is a console at a good price. In Amazon you can get it for 299 euros with a 12-month code to play online.

For scientists: Ranipobo astronomical telescope

Ranipobo Astronomical Telescope on Amazon

A telescope can be one of those gifts that makes the little ones make a decision for the future and choose the sciences in their life. And there is nothing more interesting than discovering the stars and planets that can be seen at night with a telescope.

This astronomical telescope with 150 magnification is perfect to start in this world. It also includes many accessories, such as a tripod, a support to take photos and videos with the mobile, a transport bag or different viewers.

It can be obtained for 76.99 euros on Amazon.

A mobile: Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 at Amazon

If you want to give the first mobile to a child and you want it to be a not very expensive mobile (due to what may happen), but not have battery problems and can be used for a long time, this Samsung Galaxy M12 is a perfect model.

It has a 6.5-inch screen, 64GB of storage, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel camera. In addition, its price is only 195 euros.

The version with 128 GB is also on sale for 204 euros.

A laptop: Asus Chromebook Z1400CN

Asus Chromebook Z1400CN at Amazon

If this little human is already at an age when he needs a laptop to study or you want him to have a computer with which he can do his first tasks on the internet, this Asus Chromebook Z1400CN it’s a safe bet.

It’s a ChromeOS-based laptop that’s easy to use, self-updating, maintenance-free, and inexpensive too.

It has a 14-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its sale price is 229 euros.

A game: Mario Kart Live

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at Amazon

If you have a Nintendo Switch and are looking for an original gift to make, we recommend this Mario Kart Live for Switch.

It has a remote-controlled car from Switch and a camera and elements to create a circuit in your own home. It is a very fun game that can be played by several people with several cars and their Switches. It is perfect for families and only costs 89 euros.

A headset: Razer Kraken X

Razer Kraken X on Amazon

The headphones Razer Kraken X They are intended for use on consoles and computers. So if you want them to play and be able to use a microphone to talk with their friends while having fun, these headphones are of great quality and have a flexible microphone.

Its price is only 34.99 euros and can be used with any device, even mobile phones.

If you just want headphones to listen to music or videos on your tablet or laptop, the headphones Philips SHK2000 they are colorful and cost just over 13 euros.

To learn to code: Robo Wunderkind

Theft Wunderkind at Amazon

Robbery wunderkind is a STEM toy that tries to introduce the little ones to programming. It is perfect for children 5 and older and has won several awards for its educational value.

It has several parts, wheels, lights and cameras that can be programmed from a tablet or a computer so that the little ones begin to understand how programming languages ​​work.

Its price is 199 euros and is available on Amazon.

A drone: Avialogic Q9s

Avialogic Q9s at Amazon

The drone Avialogic Q9s It is a quite fun toy to use and that allows you to fly for a long time for each battery you have.

It has illuminated propellers, a remote control and two batteries to be able to fly about 15 minutes per charge. It also has 3 types of flights that limit speed and altitude. Its price is less than 50 euros.

An electric scooter: SmartGyro Xtreme XD

SmartGyro Xtreme XD at Amazon

SmartGyro Xtreme XD It is an electric scooter aimed at the smallest of the house, with a corresponding size and that has speed limits.

It can be folded easily, has 8-inch puncture-proof wheels, a battery that offers a range of 18 kilometers and a top speed of up to 24 km / h.

Its price is 249 euros.

