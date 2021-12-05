In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These holiday gifts can make life easier for seniors and they will come

Adults also receive Christmas gifts brought by Santa Claus, but on many occasions we have to be the one who buys the gifts because we all know how busy he is at this time.

If you have to give a gift to an elderly person, don’t worry because we have made a list with technological products suitable for the elderly. For all types of older people, both those who do not adapt much to new technologies, and those who are up to date.

We have chosen these products with a vital variant in mind: they must be in your possession (to help Santa Claus) before December 25th. That is why we have chosen products whose delivery is available for the next few days or before the week of Christmas Eve and Christmas.

An activity bracelet: Amazfit Band 5

Amazfit Band 5 on Amazon

Amazfit Band 5 It is a perfect bracelet for all audiences, but for older people they can be of great help to check the hours they spend active, their quality of sleep.

If we have chosen this Amazfit Band 5 it is because has heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, very important to measure the quality of your sleep or to send alerts when it detects strange changes. In addition, its price is only 28.90 euros.

An alternative is Xiaomi Mi Band 6 which costs 39.99 euros on Amazon, but does not have a blood oxygen measurement.

A virtual assistant: Amazon Echo Dot

3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot in MediaMarkt

Alexa can be of great help to a normal person because with a simple voice command such as “Alexa, turn on the news” or “Alexa, turn on the living room light” you can control many aspects of your home. Even if you have an Echo, you can set it to call you directly.

Right now the 3rd and 4th generation Echo Dot won’t arrive for Christmas if you buy it on Amazon, but at MediaMarkt they have plenty of stock and the previous version only costs 18.99 euros.

An assistant with a screen and camera: Amazon Echo Show 5

This Amazon smart speaker has a 5 “touch screen, dual HD camera, Alexa, and various smart functions that it shares with other speakers in the company’s catalog.

In the same way that an Echo Dot is helpful for voice commands, an Echo show It is even more so because it has a screen where you can see the information and the possibility of making video calls. It can even be used to attach photos to the digital frame.

A perfect product for making video calls to nephews and relatives. This 5-inch Echo Show is on sale for 54.99 euros.

If you want it to have a larger screen, the 8-inch Echo Show costs 79.99 euros on sale at Amazon.

A simple mobile: Alcatel 2053D

Alcatel 2053D on Amazon

The Alcatel 2053D mobile is one of the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon. It is always among the 20 best-selling mobiles in this store. A curious effect but that has its explanation because it is perfect for people who just want to make calls.

Alcatel 2053D is a clamshell-type mobile with a simple camera, a 2.4-inch screen and large, easy-to-use buttons, both to press them and to pick up and hang up calls.

It can be found on Amazon for only 23.99 euros.

A smartphone: Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 10 It is a mobile with a large 6.5-inch screen, 64 GB of storage and easy to use (it can be configured with large text) so that anyone can use it to keep in touch with applications such as WhatsApp.

From the tests we have carried out, it is a fairly good mobile at a very reasonable price, standing out above all for the design, its screen, a great autonomy and the sound.

You can get it on Amazon for only 198 euros.

A tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on AmazonSamsung Galaxy Tab A7 on MediaMarkt

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is an easy-to-use 10.2-inch tablet perfect for anyone to use whether surfing the web, making video calls or reading.

Add any streaming platform and you will have thousands of hours of entertainment covered.

A 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (to which the capacity can be expanded with microSD) can be bought for 228 euros in Amazono for only 219 euros in MediaMarkt.

Electric foot warmer: Pekatherm F55

Pekatherm F55 on Amazon

Honestly, we have put it for adults, but we also want it for ourselves. This heating boot is perfect for use in winter, when our feet freeze when we are not moving.

This Pekatherm F55 heating boot has a power of 100W and has 3 temperature levels for only 39.20 euros.

To plant herbs: iDoo Hydroponic Growing

IDoo Hydroponic Growing at Amazon

If that elderly person likes to grow their own products and there is no time to go to an urban garden, one of the home alternatives to plant all kinds of herbs or even some plants such as tomato plants is a hydroponic growing system.

It has LEDs that will give them light for hours to grow and a water tank that is where the roots of the plants will grow.

This iDoo brand system has space for 7 floors and costs 76 euros.

For Readers: Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle on Amazon

Amazon Kindle is one of the best eBook readers on the market. It has a 6-inch screen with electronic ink and a back light to be able to read at night without problems and without making the eyes tired as with LCD screens.

You can get an Amazon Kindle for only 89.99 euros. Your best companion is Amazon Kindle Unlimited for having millions of books available under a subscription of 9.99 euros per month. You can sign up and receive 3 months for 0.99 euros.

A smart scale: Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 on PcComponentes

Smart scales are products that go far beyond knowing if you have caught or lost weight. Scales like Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 They not only indicate weight, but also an approximation to the composition of the body.

It is a perfect type of product for people who need to know if they are gaining or losing muscle, or if their body fat level changes. You can buy it at PcComponentes for 16.93 euros.

