The best gifts you can make at Christmas for video game fans.

With the arrival of Christmas also comes one of the worst tasks of the year, thinking about what to give to a person who seems to have everything. We have already told you some ideas for Apple or Xiaomi fans. Also for the elderly or for children. Now it is the turn of the gamers.

In a world as wide as that of video games, where you have options to play on a PC, on a console, portable console or even on your mobile or tablet, you have a huge range of products for gamers of all kinds.

These are some of the best gifts you can give a gamer this Christmas. We have chosen them taking into account their usefulness or because it is a fashionable product that is sure to become a good gift.

But we have also chosen them keeping in mind that these products arrive before Christmas.

A gaming monitor: LG 27GL650F 27 “

The monitor LG 27GL650F-B It is perfect for all kinds of gamers, especially those who play on a computer with a small monitor. And is that this monitor has a size of 27 inches with a Full HD resolution. But more importantly, it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

A large and fast monitor for gamers that you can now find for 220 euros.

External Hard Drive for More Games: 2TB WD My Passport

You always need more capacity to install more games, which is why external hard drives are so useful, especially on consoles, but also on PCs.

The WD My Passport 2TB Hard Drive has the perfect capacity to increase storage and install more games on consoles and computers. Its price is only 68.98 euros.

For PlayStation 5 players: DualSense controller dock

This Heystop dock for two controllers is compatible with official Sony DualSense controllers. It accepts up to two controllers connected at the same time and is a perfect product to keep them organized and always loaded.

It comes with a USB-C cable to connect it to the mains. It also has a charging indicator LED. Its best asset is that it only costs 16.99 euros.

For Android mobile gamers: Razer Kishi

If the person you want to give a gift to this Christmas likes to play with their Android mobile, then you can give them a gift that will substantially improve their game quality. It’s about this Razer Kishi remote.

A controller with all the buttons you may need to play and that connects directly to the USB-C connection of the mobile. Perfect for FPS games. Get it on Amazon for 54.99 euros.

For iPhone gamers: GameSir T4 Pro

GameSir T4 Pro It is one of our favorite controllers for gamers with an iPhone or iPad. The reason is that it is a very comfortable and easy-to-use controller, which can be paired with iOS, Android, PC and even Nintendo Switch.

It has full integration with iOS so you can use it in games like PUBG or Call of Duty among many others.

It can be purchased on Amazon for only 39.99 euros. It is also available on AliExpress with shipping from Spain for 36.75 euros and with delivery before Christmas.

Gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro They are excellent gaming headphones that offer good sound quality, a flexible microphone, braided cable to last a long time and a design with comfortable ear pads to use it for hours.

It is compatible with any platform because they are connected by 3.5mm jack, so you can use them on consoles such as Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5. Also on PC or even mobile phones.

Its price is 59.99 euros on Amazon.

Gaming mouse: Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed

Gaming mice don’t have to be wired to be fast. Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed It has proven to be a very fast and lag-free gaming mouse without the need for cables. Ergonomically designed and perfect for gaming, it has a 5G optical sensor and 6 configurable buttons.

This mouse can be purchased on Amazon for 39.98 euros. If you prefer to give away a wired version then you have the classic Razer mouse, this Razer DeathAdder V2 for 44.99 euros.

Gaming keyboard: Krom Kernel TKL

Choosing a keyboard for a gamer is a delicate task. The choice between mechanical or membrane keyboards, even hybrids, is something that goes to taste, but you also have to add to the combination what kind of switches can be chosen.

East Krom Kernel TKL It is a mechanical keyboard that everyone likes. It has red switches with a softer sound although it maintains that mechanical keyboard noise detail. It has a compact size, no mechanical keyboard, RGB backlighting, and macro creation.

It is available on Amazon for 37.77 euros. In PcComponentes it can be purchased for 38.99 euros.

Virtual Reality Headset: Oculus Quest 2

Right now the best virtual reality viewer are these Oculus Quest 2 of Meta (Facebook). Especially since they are the only ones that you can use with a large collection of applications and games without having to connect them to a powerful computer.

If you want to know more about them in our analysis. You can buy these Oculus Quest 2 with 128 GB of storage on Amazon for 349 euros. The 256 GB version is available for 449 euros.

For Consolers: A Year of Online Gaming

If with all these ideas you still don’t know what to give to a person who likes to play online with their console, then you can always opt for subscription cards to play online for a whole year.

All platforms need this subscription to play online, so it is a must. You can get a 12-month subscription in digital format to download for Sony PlayStation Network, with Xbox Live or for Nintendo Switch.

