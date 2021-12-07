In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi is a brand that has a growing number of fans, such as Apple or even Samsung. A brand that in a few years has managed to become one of the main mobile manufacturers in the world and that is among the Top 5 in Spain.

If you know someone who is a big fan of Xiaomi and you have to give him a gift, then this interests you very much. In this list you will find gift ideas for Xiaomi fans.

Xiaomi has a huge number of accessories and non-mobile products in its catalog. These are just some of the best you can get right now.

We have chosen these Xiaomi products because they complement their mobiles, because they are useful and we have also taken into account that you can buy them and that they arrive before Christmas.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 on Amazon

Xiaomi Pad 5 It is the tablet of the famous brand and it is getting rave reviews. Not bad for a model that has just hit the market and that has a large 11-inch 120 Hz screen, a fast processor, long-lasting battery and WiFi 6 connectivity.

You can learn much more about Xiaomi Pad 5 by reading this complete analysis.

The best price you can find right now in Spain with fast shipping for before Christmas is on Amazon. The 128 GB version costs 399.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on PC Components

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It is a gift that is almost obvious to any Xiaomi fan. The only problem is to make sure that this person does not already have it, because it is so cheap and useful that it is rare not to find it on their wrist.

A physical activity bracelet with a heart rate sensor that measures your steps, calories burned and tracks sports every day and with autonomy of up to 2 weeks. In our tests it showed why it is the best-selling activity bracelet.

Get it for 34.94 euros at PcComponentes or for 39.99 euros at Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro on Amazon

Redmi Buds 3 Pro They are the new wireless headphones from the Xiaomi sub-brand and they feature active noise cancellation.

These headphones have Bluetooth 5.2, a very low latency between mobile and headphones, an autonomy of 6 hours or up to 28 hours with its wireless charging box and its best function, an active noise cancellation that will eliminate background noise.

You can buy them on Amazon for 55 euros, which curiously is the only store that has a good price and delivery before Christmas.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug

Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug in PcComponentesXiaomi Mi Smart Plug in MediaMarkt

Buying one or more smart plugs is possibly the best investment you can make for your home and one of the cheapest. Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug It is a smart plug that is fully integrated into the Xiaomi ecosystem with its application.

It is fully compatible with Google and Alexa, you can control the on and off of any plugged-in device or create automation calendars.

In PcComponentes you can find it for 11 euros and in MediaMarkt for 14.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5 L

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5 L at FNACXiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5 L at Amazon

That’s right, Xiaomi has an oil-free fryer. How could I not have it? And it is also one with a pretty good design and with a bucket for easy 2 or 3 generous servings.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer It is a hot air fryer that allows you to prepare many daily dishes without using a lot of oil, just a couple of tablespoons at most and it is totally optional. It also has a 3.5 liter stainless steel bucket.

At FNAC you can buy it for 89.90 euros (5 euros less if you pick it up in store) while at Amazon it is in stock for 99.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H in PcComponentesXiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H in Amazon

Yes, we know that giving someone an air purifier for Christmas can be rare, but these products are increasingly necessary, especially living in large cities. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H filters the air and removes 99% of bacteria, viruses, tobacco smoke, particles, pollen and dust down to 0.3 microns.

It is integrated into the Xiaomi ecosystem and its Xiaomi Home app, so you can create combinations with other of its connected products.

You can find it in PcComponentes for 125 euros, also on Amazon for 125 euros. Both stores offer free shipping.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

My LED Smart Bulb in MediaMarkt

Another product that cannot be missing among Xiaomi fans and Smart Home fans is a smart WiFi bulb. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb It is the version of the smart bulb connected to the internet with millions of colors.

In addition to various shades of white, you can turn it on in millions of colors to create your own lighting styles at home. Several bulbs can be combined in the same room and used with the Google assistant or with Alexa.

Get it at MediaMarkt for 15.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S in PcComponentesXiaomi Mi TV Box S in Amazon

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S is a multimedia player based on Android TV that, connecting it to a TV, any model with an HDMI connection and a WiFi network, will transform it into a Smart TV.

It is compatible with 4K and HDR video, in addition to having Android TV as the operating system, it has the integrated Google assistant (you can talk to it from your remote control) and Chromecast to send content from the phone to the TV.

In PcComponentes it only costs 60 euros and in Amazon 59 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential on AmazonXiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential on PcComponentes

If electric scooters have become the norm of personal transportation in many cities, this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential It is one of the most famous scooters in the world. And also cheap.

This scooter has a range of 20 kilometers and a maximum speed of 20km / h. Perfect for moving around your city every day in a fast and clean way.

It can be purchased on Amazon for 349.99 euros but the best offer is at PcComponentes for 304 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Sensor Set

Xiaomi Mi Smart Sensor Set on eBay

My Smart Sensor Set It is a kit of sensors designed to install throughout your home and protect it. It has a Bluetooth interconnection base and your WiFi network, a motion sensor, a couple of sensors for doors and windows and an alarm speaker.

You can connect it to Xiaomi Home and integrate it with other of their products, such as their security cameras. It is a perfect cheap kit to know instantly if a window opens, if there is any strange movement and to be calm when you are not at home.

You can buy this kit for 60 euros on eBay.

