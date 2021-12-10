In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cheap gifts for these dates and that will arrive before Christmas to surprise without having to spend a lot of money.

Christmas can be a very stressful time if you have a lot of gifts to give, not to mention a huge expense of money for many people. That is why we have chosen some Cheap Christmas gifts that will be a hit.

Always with a technological touch, these gifts are cheap and do not cost more than 20 euros. In this way you will save and look good with anyone helping Santa Claus with his busy schedule.

We have given you many gift ideas for this Christmas. Both their are gifts for invisible friends, gifts for children, gifts for the elderly, gifts for gamers, gifts for Apple or Xiaomi fans.

Now we add a few more. Cheap gifts for less than 20 euros that you can get in stores like Amazon and that will arrive right now before Christmas.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on Amazon

This activity bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is the generation before the newest, but it has practically the same features and is much cheaper.

Although it has a slightly smaller screen, it has everything you need to measure steps and calories burned from day to day. You can know it in depth in the review of the Mi Band 5 that we have published.

Everyone’s favorite activity bracelet will only cost you 19.99 euros on Amazon and with arrival before Christmas.

Babacom laptop stand

Babacom laptop stand at Amazon

Anyone who works with a laptop will know that spending many hours working on it ends up forcing you to have a bad posture that translates into back pain or discomfort. Avoid it with this Babacom laptop stand.

It is foldable and easy to store anywhere to take it on a trip or to your office. It only costs 12.99 euros.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD card

Kingston Canvas Select Plus at Amazon

Having a microSD card with a large capacity, especially if you have an Android mobile that accepts these cards, is vital. Help improve the capacity of your mobile and free up internal memory.

This Kingston microSD card has a capacity of 128 GB and only costs 11.29 euros.

Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 at Amazon

Bluetooth speakers don’t have to be very expensive, and cheap ones don’t have to be very small or of poor quality. Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 is a portable speaker with a great battery and good sound quality.

It has a power of 10W, Bluetooth 5.0, accepts microSD or USB with MP3 and even has an FM radio. It only costs 19 euros on Amazon.

Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger

Anker PowerWave Pad at Amazon

The Anker PowerWave Pad wireless charger is compatible with any smartphone with Qi wireless charging technology. Phones from Samsung, Apple and many other brands are compatible with this technology.

It has a USB-C cable included but no wall charger. In addition, it is compatible with a speed of 10W on Android mobiles and 7.5W on iPhone.

It only costs 17.99 euros on Amazon.

Funko Pop! The Mandalorian

Funko Pop! The Child on Amazon

The favorite character of millions of people and that nobody expected, The Child or Grogu from The Mandalorian series is available in Funko Pop! for christmas gift.

It only costs 14.90 euros and is a sure gift to any fan of the Star Wars saga.

Casio W-59-1VQES Digital Watch

Casio W-59-1VQES on Amazon

That’s right, a gift that can last a lifetime is this digital watch Casio W-59-1VQES or better known as the Casio vintage watch. It is one of the best selling digital watches in the world and it is exactly what you expect, the time, date, alarm and stopwatch.

Sooo costs 16.95 euros on Amazon.

20,000mAh Phoenix Technologies Power Bank

20,000mAh Battery Phoenix Technologies at Amazon

An external battery to charge your mobile is always a product that is good to have on hand and that you will miss when you do not have it. That’s why this 20,000mAh battery from Phoenix Technologies is a good cheap buy for this Christmas.

It has 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a micro USB to charge any device. It only costs 19 euros.

UGREEN car mobile holder

Car mobile holder at Amazon

If you have a car without a screen where you can see a GPS map or music playback, then you need a mobile phone holder that you can put where you want. East UGREEN car phone holder It has a suction cup and can be adjusted anywhere.

At Amazon it costs 19.99 euros, but you have a 5% discount coupon waiting for you at Amazon.

CiSiRUN iPad digital pen

CiSiRUN iPad Pencil at Amazon

If you have an iPad compatible with Apple Pencil but you don’t want to spend what an original one costs, you have alternatives that work very well for drawing and writing on these tablets.

The CiSiRUN digital pen It works with Bluetooth paired to the iPad and features an ultra-thin 1.5mm tip. It only costs 18.99 euros on Amazon.

