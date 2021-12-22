. Dressed in his new Santa Claus outfit, Jack Skellington, the ruler of Halloweentown, brings a very different take on Christmas to the real world in Touchstone Pictures’ animated film, “Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Ready, set, go!… Christmas 2021 has arrived, and with it the vacation time of reunions with friends and family, and why not that time of leisure and rest for many.

One of the most pleasant plans for this Christmas season, is to sit on a comfortable sofa, prepare the blankets, the punch, the popcorn and whatever you want because the most often is to lie on the sofa, and make a list of the best movies of the Christmas season to lie down to watch the hours go by enjoying a great movie marathon.

Here is a selection of the best Christmas movies, going from the most classic, through the romantic and fun, to the most terrifying.

The 10 best Christmas movies to enjoy this 2021

• A parent in distress: Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, a father in distress is one of those Christmas classics that you have to see yes or yes on these dates.

Schwarzenegger plays Howard Langston, a busy businessman who is late for his son Jamie’s karate class, and to forgive him, he promises to give him what he wants so much for Christmas: a Turboman doll. The problem is that the toy is the most popular and is out of stock in all toy stores. With only a few hours to go before Christmas, Howie sets off on a comical odyssey across town to hunt down and capture the precious toy.

A father in distress (Jingle all the way, 1996) – Trailer in SpanishChristmas comedy directed by Brian Levant (‘The Flintstones’) and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Rita Wilson, James Belushi and the young Jake Lloyd, who three more years Later he would be Anakin Skywalker in Episode I of the ‘Star Wars’ saga. 2016-03-12T23: 05: 10Z

• ‘Angela’s Christmas’: It is a moving story based on a story by Pulitzer Prize winner Frank McCourt. A six-year-old girl named Angela will bring warmth to a chilly Irish Christmas. A girl with a big heart, the baby in the manger and a special Christmas that your family will never forget.

Angela’s Christmas (Spanish Trailer) Year: 2017 Director: Damien O’Connor Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, Angela has an extraordinary idea when she goes to church with her family. A moving story based on the short story by Frank McCourt.2020-02-06T15: 01: 27Z

• ‘Elf’: On Christmas night, a baby accidentally sneaks into Santa’s sack and ends up in his magical workshop at the North Pole, being educated and raised by elves. When he grows up, this peculiar elf discovers that he is not like the others, and decides to undertake a trip to the city in search of his real family.

Elf | Full Movie Preview | Warner Bros. EntertainmentWatch #TenMinutes of #Elf. One #Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa’s bag of toys… and then grew. Raised in the North Pole by elves, now #BuddyTheElf (#WillFerrel) is going to New York City to find his birth family and maybe save Christmas! SUBSCRIBE to Warner Bros. Entertainment: bit.ly/32v18jf Connect with Elf:… 2020-04-25T17: 59: 55Z

• The Grinch: Animated adaptation of the children’s literature classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Produced by Illumination Entertainment (responsible for the “Despicable Me” franchise and other films such as “Sing!”). Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb the Grinch’s peaceful solitude with increasingly oversized, bright and noisy celebrations. When the ‘Who’ declare that that year they are going to prepare a Christmas that is triple the size, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas.

EL GRINCH Official Latin Spanish Trailer (2018) First Trailer of “EL GRINCH” in Latin Spanish2018-03-08T16: 07: 04Z

• ‘Amadrinhada’: Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), this Christmas movie tells the story of a trainee fairy godmother who finds a misplaced letter from a struggling 12-year-old girl whom she decides to help. Only now she’s not 12, she’s 40, and she’s a single mother.

Amadrinhada | Official Trailer Dubbed | Disney + This end of the year, be careful what you wish for. Check out the trailer for #Amadrinhada, a magical comedy starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell. Available from December 4, only at #DisneyPlus. Click “Subscribe” to see all the latest from Disney + before anyone else! Official Site: dis.la/6008GcGn2 #DisneyPlus Follow us on: Facebook: facebook.com/disneyplusla…2020-11-19T20:00:02Z

• At last alone at home: It is the last and awaited premiere of Disney +. This time the mischievous incarnate child (who is no longer Kevin but Max), is left alone at home faced with a couple who want to recover a valuable porcelain doll that would save their financial situation.

At last alone at home | Spanish Official Trailer | Disney + SpainFinally alone at home | Spanish Official Trailer | Disney + Spain ► DISNEY NEWS WEB ► portal-disney.com ► TWITTER ► twitter.com/PortalDisneyES ► FACEBOOK ►facebook.com / portaldisneyes ► INSTAGRAM ►instagram.com / portal_disney #PorFinSoloEnCasa # DisneyPlus2021-10-13T12: 29: 15Z

• ‘Arthur Christmas’: Operation Gift: Great animated film that answers the two Christmas riddles that all children sometimes ask themselves: how is Santa Claus able to deliver gifts to all the children in the world in one night? And what if I had a forgetfulness?

Arthur Christmas: Operation Gift – Trailer in SpanishMore Info trailersyestrenos.es This is the answer to one of the greatest mysteries in history: How does Santa Claus manage to distribute gifts to all the children of the world in a single night? The answer: Thanks to a super operations center hidden under the North Pole, which has the highest technology ever… 2011-11-19T12: 39: 46Z

• Princess Exchange: If what you prefer is to get entangled in a story of love and Christmas, films one, two and three, of Princess Exchange are the best option for young and old and is that their plot and fun, as well as the message of love, peace and doing good will catch you, plus all three movies are available on Netflix and starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Princess exchange | Official trailer | NetflixWhat happens when Stacy, a Chicago pastry chef, meets a future princess who looks just like her? They swap places, of course! This holiday season, join in the shenanigans of Vanessa Hudgens in “The Princess Swap.” See “Princess Swap” on Netflix: netflix.com/title/80242926 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/2W85El8 About Netflix: Netflix is ​​the main service for… 2018-11-07T17: 00: 07Z

• Bloody Christmas: A different perspective on Christmas: from terror! Directed by Sophia Takal, it is a fun and terrifying adventure that follows a group of students who are chased by a stranger during their Christmas break. And they will have to fight for their lives instead of being fed up with nougat and polvorones. One of the best Christmas horror movies to spend a different Christmas.

Bloody Christmas Official Spanish Trailer (2019) Bloody Christmas Official Spanish Trailer (2019) It opens on December 13, 2019 Synopsis: Second ‘remake’ of the original film directed by Bob Clark in 1974. This time it is Sophia Takal (Always friends ), the filmmaker in charge of directing this new version, whose script he co-writes with April Wolfe. The story follows a… 2019-10-02T19: 00: 44Z

• The three bad kings: The Three Bad Kings is a mess like any Seth Rogen movie, but it’s also the Christmas movie worth putting on your list. It is also a perfect story for those guys who refuse to grow up and who makes you want to go to their house to beat their ass to remind them that they are no longer children, and if they were, Santa Claus would not stop at their houses.

