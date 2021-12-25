It’s today, it’s today! The Christmas It is here and like every December 24, it is time to celebrate this date with our loved ones. However, in this context of a pandemic once again the festivities will have to take place remotely, so here we share some of the best phrases to congratulate your family and friends on WhatsApp.

No matter how far away we are, Christmas Eve is the perfect opportunity to remind our loved ones how much we care about them and why they are special in our life. It is a day that symbolizes many feelings, such as peace, love, union and hope. That is why it is common that tonight our WhatsApp was filled with messages full of good wishes and blessings.

If you too want to send some congratulatory words, but you lack inspiration, don’t worry. There are still a few hours until the celebration begins, so you are in time to give these inspiring and fun Christmas phrases to those special people who accompany you from a distance.

Phrases to dedicate to your family and friends

A few meters away, but always next to my heart. Merry Christmas! May this Christmas turn every wish into a flower, every pain into a star, every tear into a smile and every heart into sweet purple. This Christmas, although distance separates us, love unites us even more. May you never lack a dream to fight for, a project to carry out, something to learn, a place to go and someone to love. Merry Christmas! Christmas is not a dinner or a party, but a piece of home that you keep in your heart wherever you go. I didn’t know what to wear for Christmas so I got fat. Happy Holidays! From Belén we want to remember, as every year, that those who drink and drink and drink again are the fish in the river. Thanks and Merry Christmas. Let’s toast to a friendship longer than Christmas lights

Famous quotes about Christmas from famous writers:

“I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to preserve it throughout the year.” (Charles Dickens, writer and novelist) I wish we could put the Christmas spirit in jars and open one every month of the year (Harlan Miller, writer and artist) “I don’t want a rose at Christmas anymore, I wish snow in the smiling and presumptuous May festivities ”. (William Shakespeare, English playwright, poet and actor) Christmas is the day that unites all time (Alexander Smith, Scottish poet) “Christmas begins in the heart of God, and is only complete when it reaches the heart of man. ” (Anonymous) “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” (Marjorie Holmes, American writer)

