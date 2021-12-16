In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Comfortable, good sound and active noise cancellation. You can’t ask for more from these Huawei FreeBuds 4.

One of the best gifts you can give this Christmas is to give someone the power of concentration and this is achieved today thanks to noise canceling headphones. They eliminate external noise and allow you to focus on your music or tasks.

That is why these Huawei FreeBuds 4 are headphones that become a perfect option as a Christmas gift. Now you can get them for 109 euros in the Huawei online store.

Huawei’s Freebuds 4 are the new open-ear headphones with active noise cancellation of 25 dB that have a very comfortable design and a total battery of 22 hours thanks to the different charges of the box.

Huawei FreeBuds 4 feature active noise cancellation 2.0, perfect for escaping from the world, but also for listening to music without distractions.

It also has noise reduction while making calls. Plus, they record better sound while recording videos with a focus on vocals.

Sound quality is vital On headphones and with FreeBuds 4 you will have no problem listening to any type of music. It has powerful bass and a frequency range of up to 40 kHz.

Count on a design that fits perfectly in any ear, getting a perfect grip so that they do not move. Plus, they only weigh 4.1 grams for each earbud and are hardly noticeable when wearing.

They have gesture playback control. With a few simple taps you can answer or end calls, play music, pause it, change the volume, or turn noise cancellation on and off.

Now you can get them in the Huawei online store in Spain for only 109 euros with free shipping. It is a discount of 60 euros on its official price, so you are saving a lot of money.

Get this exclusive offer in the Huawei online store, but only until next December 26.

