12/22/2021 at 2:32 PM CET

.

Important discovery in the fight against obesity. A group of researchers from Barcelona has discovered a protein that reduces the risk of suffering obesity and opens new avenues of research for an epidemic that affects 40% of the adult population worldwide.

The study, carried out at the Agust Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) and directed by the biomedical specialist Mercedes Fernández-Lobato, has identified that the consumption of the CPEB4 protein in mice reduces lipid accumulation in the abdominal cavity, adipose tissue inflammation, and weight gain.

Research also reveals that the absence of the protein normalizes the composition of the microbiota (bacteria of the digestive system) and favors the presence of bacteria that protect the intestinal barrier.

“The work reveals the existence of a regulatory circuit of the translation process from RNA to proteins, directed by CPEB4, until now unknown”, explained Fernández-Lobato.

“Nowadays, research is mainly focused on the previous step, that is, the synthesis of RNA from DNA, so the results open new avenues of research to develop better treatments against obesity,” said the specialist.

Obesity induced by diet has become an epidemic around the world, since almost 40% of the adult population is overweight or obese.

This disease involves an increase in mortality, as well as the susceptibility to suffer more than one disorder at the same time, and is closely related to the risk of developing cancer.

The ignorance of a large part of the mechanisms involved in the damaging effects of obesity, points out the IDIBAPS, makes it difficult to have viable therapeutic strategies or to develop new treatments to combat it.