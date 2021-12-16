12/16/2021

On at 18:31 CET

Jose Luis Escudero

Christmas is just around the corner, and with its arrival it is time for traditional dinners in which to enjoy with our closest social groups. First, in the traditional company dinners with colleagues, then on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with the family, and occasionally, hanging out with groups of friends whom we have not seen for a long time. However, what should be dates of affection and union, sometimes turns into conflict, when quarrels and arguments arise.

Either in the meeting with your work colleagues, or in the visit of your brothers-in-law, cousins ​​or in-lawsThere are a number of talking points to avoid if you don’t want the celebrations to turn into drama, much to the chagrin of those with more of a Christmas spirit, or meeting organizers.

Take note of the following list and make your best resolutions to help make all the Christmas dates a success and reign in them the peace and harmony typical of these parties.

Pandemic and vaccines

It may be the star theme of the last two years. However, society is already exhausted and with it more and more tensions arise. Yes, science unequivocally supports the protective barriers that we all know (vaccines, masks …) but not everyone accepts these measures, and that is where the quarrels arise. Do you have an anti-vaccine brother-in-law? Does your nephew not put on the mask? Try to take it with philosophy, do everything on your part to avoid contagion (by ventilating the room well, for example) and do not bite those with different opinions than you.

Job

The Christmas holidays are a time for relaxation and to leave behind, as far as each one can, professional obligations. Even in the typical Christmas dinners with your companions, try to leave office problems behind and enjoy a pleasant evening, without difficulties or tasks in mind. And with the family, you can try not to overuse your professional complications, since they will hardly be able to help you with them and they will cloud the atmosphere of any meeting.

Uncomfortable questions

When is the wedding for? What about children? Have you gained / lost weight? We have all heard some of these questions in any type of social gathering, especially with family members or people we do not see regularly. However, these issues can make the recipient feel upset, who will see his present and his life reality questioned by someone who may not know the context of his decisions or circumstances. Be respectful and empathetic, try not to upset anyone and understand that all lifestyles are valid and respectable.

Political trends

In this world it is impossible for all of us to have a similar conception of reality. In politics, this often results in heated debates. The current climate in this country is not particularly favorable in this regard. However, he thinks that everyone has the right to think in their own way. Are the ideas of Podemos not good for you? Do you think Vox is intolerant? Do you think that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is making a mistake in its decisions? Are you fed up with the corruption cases in the PP? Do you prefer the republic to the current monarchy, or do you think the current system is the correct one? You probably have reason to think the way you think, but your Christmas dinner will not do any good if you try to impose your ideas on the rest. And if you are tempted … think twice.

Linguistic debate

It is another of the social controversies fueled in recent weeks, due to the use of Catalan and Spanish in the classrooms. However, both inside and outside this autonomous community there are different sensitivities in this regard, all of them respectable. Whether you are a supporter of the linguistic diversity or uniformity throughout the national territory, do not try to impose your vision on the rest and try to understand the different possibilities of the matter.

Food preferences

Do you have a vegan brother-in-law? Or a niece who eats in small amounts? Does your father-in-law commit gastronomic excesses? Is there in your family concebollistas and sincebollistas? Respect. Everyone is free to make their own decisions. Everything is respectable. Even in extreme cases that lead to health problems, these will hardly be resolved at a Christmas dinner, but by going to professionals with maximum knowledge of how to deal with the situation. Enjoy dinner, let everyone eat what they prefer and give up what they don’t like.