12/16/2021 at 12:20 CET

JE

Hangovers after Christmas meals and dinners leave a severe headache. Discover which are the best home remedies.

Christmas dinners are a common scene of excesses with alcohol, which lead the next day in notable symptoms of physical discomfort. One of them, perhaps the most common, is the headache, which appears as a consequence of the dreaded hangover, or what is the same, of the abstinence syndrome of alcohol.

This headache can cause a sensation that lasts for hours, or even throughout the next day. Perhaps you have tried many remedies, or resorted to medications (paracetamol, ibuprofen, acetylsalicylic acid …) to remove this discomfort. But when nothing seems to work anymore, you still have alternatives that they will allow you to find yourself much better. And some of them are simple, natural, and easy to do.

We review the main advice as home remedies that will allow you to get rid of the headache, or at least alleviate it.

Drink a lot of water

Hydrate It is essential to alleviate any type of headache, from headaches, headaches and migraines, to that caused by a hangover. In fact, especially the latter, as it leads to dehydration in the body. Various studies suggest that a high consumption of water improves the headache in a period of between half an hour and three hours. It is always better that the water consumption is more or less constant and continuous. Eating foods rich in water, such as certain fruits, will also help. If you also take some isotonic drink, rich in electrolytes, improvement can be even faster.

Lying in the dark and quiet

If the headache appears in a situation that allows you to be at home and without external stimuli, It is best to take some time to yourself, turn off the lights, lie in bed or on the sofa, and make sure there are no distracting noises or sounds. Make slow, deep breaths It will help, since the oxygen supply to the brain will be greater. In addition, the option of placing a cold washcloth or something similar on the forehead will also help speed the disappearance of the pain.

Vitamins and magnesium

Various studies prove that some vitamins, especially the B2, the B6 and the B12, just like him magnesium, help reduce headaches. Consuming certain foods that contain these substances will therefore be beneficial for recovery. Among others, dark chocolate, almonds, spinach, avocado, chard or pumpkin seeds are some of those that make the most magnesium contribution. For vitamin B12, any food consisting of fish, meat, eggs, or dairy will help.

Take a hot bath

This option will contribute to your well-being, especially in cases of nervousness associated with headaches. If you have time available, make sure the bathroom is unhurried. Surround yourself in an environment with low lighting and adding some candles will help increase the sensations of relaxation. If you also include certain scents, such as those you can get with lavender or peppermint oils, you will also create your own session of aromatherapy.

Do stretching or relaxation

The tension headache, As well as various contractures, they can improve to a greater or lesser extent by gently stretching the affected area. If you know how to exercise the muscles in question, the tension of the pericranial area you will be quickly relieved. In addition, other practices such as meditation They contribute to the disappearance of symptoms. Remember: everything will be more effective if you accompany it with long, calm and deep breaths.