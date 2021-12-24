Updated on Friday, December 24, 2021 – 07:00

Supermarkets announce their opening and closing days for Christmas Eve

We tell you until what time the supermarkets open on Christmas Eve Chema MoyaEFEConsumo The cheapest supermarkets to do the shopping: Alcampo, Supeco, Consum, Mercadona and Lidl Consumption Filling the cart is increasingly expensive: this is how the shopping basket has risen

Until what time do supermarkets open on Christmas Eve is the classic question of those who walk in the kitchen that day. Last minute salt, or that essential ingredient for roasting, perhaps a detail for dessert that we have forgotten … Write down the opening hours of the main supermarkets in Spain in case you have to go out at the last minute:

MERCADONA SCHEDULE

The Juan Roig chain will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can see on this website which supermarket you are closest to.

CARREFOUR SCHEDULE

Carrefour It has also modified its closing hours for this day. Hypermarkets open, depending on the province, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. Telephone customer service will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

DAY SCHEDULE

The Day supermarkets they open from 08.00 to 21.00 Monday to Saturday, although there are also shops that are open on Sundays. To know the opening hours and holidays, the most practical is to look at this website.

LIDL SCHEDULE

Lidl it also joins that schedule for Christmas Eve. Thus, its stores will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SAVINGS SCHEDULE

The shops of Save more They will be open on Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ALCAMPO SCHEDULE

The shops of To field They will open mostly from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. although there are exceptions according to establishments and provinces. You can check it on this website.

ALDI SCHEDULE

From the chain they say: “We will adjust the hours during Christmas days, adapting to the holidays of each town and the regulations established in each municipality with respect to opening on Sundays and holidays, as well as time restrictions due to the current health context In some towns the supermarkets will remain open on public holidays. “

You can check here the special Christmas hours of all ALDI stores.

EROSKI SCHEDULE

It is the same as in other chains. Eroski has stores that work with split hours and others that have it continued. Some will be open until 4:00 p.m. and others until 7:00 p.m. You can see the hours of each of them in your store search engine.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more