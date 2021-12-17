12/17/2021 at 06:30 CET

In the House of Pau Ribes Christmas begins when, three days before December 25, “we start preparing the ‘escudella’, which is quite a ritual. We continue to make my great-grandmother’s recipe and the whole family participates & rdquor ;. In Gemma’s, “it’s all simpler (laughs). I take care of Christmas Eve dinner and the rest of the days we share ourselves here and there. For me, the most important thing is the experiences with the children. I know that for them they are very special dates and I want them to have family memories & rdquor ;. Emma is the most Christmas of the three and “I spend a lot of time and love preparing personalized gifts, if possible very few materials. I like that whoever receives it feels unique and special & rdquor ;. Three athletes, three swimmers and three people who dedicate many hours the rest of the year to training and training, with complex objectives, and who at these parties do everything possible to disconnect.

Gemma Mengual She has added one more item to her role as a businesswoman with Así está el Patio, a representation agency that “grows every day. Life is reinventing itself and I do it. I like challenges! & Rdquor; He continues working for the Federation and with his partner Ana vega, responsible for the mixed duo, and welcomes “their growth. Besides Pau, there are two other guys, one in the CAR and the other in the Blume, who aim high & rdquor ;. Ribes, when listening to her, is “very happy to see that there is more and more male participation in the ‘synchro’. Just a few weeks ago we had a statewide meeting with all the boys who practice artistic swimming and we have trained, taught and provided more resources and tools to improve both the technical and artistic aspects. A desire? Equality in sport and that our discipline becomes Olympic & rdquor ;. Emma García agrees and adds that “more and more boys are breaking barriers and wanting to practice synchronized in our country & rdquor ;. They join the glasses, toast for that equality for which we still have to fight and end up bathed in cava and laughter. Pure Life

