The famous and beautiful singer Mariah Carey recently released a sneak peek of her Christmas special and released its premiere date, a release that is undoubtedly highly anticipated by her millions of fans.

The famous Apple TV + platform recently released the preview of the special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”, which will premiere on the platform next Friday, December 3.

It is worth mentioning that this Christmas show will feature the first and only performance of Mariah’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin and other special moments as Mariah celebrates this new Christmas event, along with Apple TV + , “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Additionally, Carey is joined by global Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, who bring the holiday spirit to fans around the world.

The Christmas Queen will also celebrate the holidays with a dazzling new rendition of the fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

It will also feature “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” with an exclusive interview which was conducted by Apple Music host Zane Lowe with Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share their moments. holiday favorites, and Carey will sing her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the Apple TV + hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

It should be noted that for several years, Mariah Carey has held the title of the Christmas queen and it is that annually, the interpreter of ‘We Belong Together’ ends the Halloween celebration with a warm welcome to the Christmas parties.

Of course, the American singer is not the only one, since in social networks a large number of Internet users perform this ritual every November 1.

On the other hand, the song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ was composed by none other than Mariah Carey.

The issue arose when the singer was still a partner of Tommy Mottola, who is the current husband of Thalía, with whom she was married for five years.

Mariah Carey said that the happiness she felt about her relationship with the businessman was her inspiration for the single, however, the idea came up while decorating her Christmas tree.

Thus, with the help of a Casio keyboard, the American recorded a demo that would later be part of the album Merry Christmas, released in 1994.