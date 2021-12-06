Livia Brito from the closet boasts the most flirtatious outfit | Instagram

Livia Brito reappeared once more from a video in which she showed off her silhouette from the closet with the most flirtatious outfit.

The actress of Cuban origin, Livia brito, featured from a clip that she shared on her Instagram account with her 6.7 million subscribers or “aLIVIAnados” as she names her followers.

Livia brito she lets herself be invaded by the Christmas spirit and shares an image in which she wears a very warm outfit by combining pink and white garments, which she combined with a beige beret.

Livia Brito from the closet shows off the most flirtatious outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

The famous 35-year-old, born on July 21, 1986, accompanies a capture from inside her dressing room with a very characteristic melody of this time.

Livia Brito Pestana, takes the snapshot from her cell phone and behind her you can see a set of garments that travel through the space until they reach a room in the background.

The “assiduous to fitness life“It boasts a more comfortable look to face the winter season accompanied by light gray tennis shoes.

The prominent Instagram figure who has become the “queen of tik tok“and social media, has left everyone speechless, particularly in recent weeks after the remembered actress from”The Pilot“, (2017-2018), has shared some of the moments during his training.

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, has become an example of discipline when it comes to taking care of her silhouette and figure, which she has documented through her social networks.

Livia Brito herself, who played “Fernanda linares placeholder image“In the melodrama of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro, he has achieved that long-awaited stylized figure that everyone seeks to show off and has got down to work spending several hours at the gym.

The also actress of projects like “Abyss of Passion“(2012)” I love you I love you “(2013-2014)” Italian girl is coming to get married “(2014-2015)” Doctors: Life Line “(2019-2020), among others, also has the advice of Mariano Martínez, her personal training and sentimental partner who has appeared accompanying the “model” at various times.

The theater actress in works such as “El Cartero” and Mexican films such as “Volando bajo” (2014), is one of the most acclaimed of the platforms despite the scandals she has starred in after the altercation against a photographer, Ernesto Zepeda.