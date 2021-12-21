Tomorrow is the Christmas Lottery drawing. If you are not sure how long and how you can charge what you have to, here we solve your doubts.

We all look forward to December 22 with some enthusiasm. Any of us has a number that we expect the children of the Christmas Lottery to sing out loud. From the stones to one of the jackpots, anything that comes out is welcome.

With the desire and the nerves that we have because something touches us, maybe we forget the most important thing, which is to collect the ticket.

We are going to remind you of some of the most important points in case something happens on December 22.

The ticket must be collected in less than 3 months

This should be the case according to the General Lottery Instruction. This standard says verbatim that the right to collection “expires after three months, counted from the day after the draw to which they correspond “, that is, we have 3 months from December 23.

Some exceptions are foreseen, such as the day after the draw being a party, but in this case it does not happen.

After that time without asking for the prize money, this amount becomes the Treasury, that is, the State. So stay tuned and go collect them as soon as you can.

By the way, remember that you can collect the ticket between several people if you have shared it. You can even share it on WhatsApp, so if you have a group of friends with whom you want to try it, now is the time.

Hacienda takes some of the prize, but not always

A few years ago it was established that the lottery and betting prizes would also benefit the Treasury. They take a 20% pinch but it does not always happen.

For the treasury to keep part of the prize, the lucky person must have received at least 40,000 euros. If we get something in the stone, we do not have to worry, but neither if we get something below the third prize.

The rooms (which are 20,000 euros per ticket) and the fifth prizes (6,000 euros per ticket) would also be released from the Treasury. In the case of having two different prize tickets, the value of the prize does not accumulate towards the Treasury.

For example, we have tremendous luck and we get the third prize along with one of the fourths. Well, the sum of both would be 70,000 euros, but in the face of the Treasury, They would only take 20% of the third prize from us, because they are 50,000 euros and exceeds the minimum that is established. The fourth prize would be exempt from paying.

Now that you have all the information, surely you will be more relaxed knowing that you can wait up to three months to collect and that the Treasury is not going to always take a chunk of the prize. We wish you the best of luck and we hope that this year the prizes will be distributed.