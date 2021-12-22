12/22/2021

On at 08:33 CET

Drafting

You still have time to get a lottery ticket (if you are not reading it too late). The last day to buy a ticket for the lottery drawing of Christmas is this Tuesday, December 21, the day before the event is held.

To perform the purchase in person at any Lottery administration You will have to go at the times established by the different businesses, which in some cases extend their customer service window on the occasion of the Christmas Lottery.

The purchase of tickets online It can be done until midnight on December 21. If you want to search for a specific number, you can do it from our Christmas Lottery search engine. Remember that it is important to follow a series of recommendations and advice when buying tickets online.

Every year there are endings that are repeated among the favorites of the Christmas Lottery players, such as el 15, known as ‘the pretty girl’ or ‘the two ducklings’, on the 22. Since the start of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, number 5 has been the termination that has closed the most ‘El Gordo’ (on 32 occasions), followed by 6 (on 28 occasions) and 4 (on 27 occasions) . In addition, one of the combinations of these numbers (15,640) was awarded ‘El Gordo’ on two occasions, in 1956 and 1978.

Collect a prize-winning tenth

If you are one of the winners in the Christmas draw, you can make the payment on the same day, December 22 from 6:00 p.m. Of course, you can only do it if the amount is less than 2,000 euros. In case of higher prizes, you must go to an authorized bank branch.

In the case of the 3 biggest prizes, ‘El Gordo’, the second and the third prizeIn addition, the corresponding tax will have to be paid to the Tax Agency, with taxes set at 20% of all prizes over 40,000 euros.

In fact, the Treasury will be able to ‘win’ this year 156.5 million euros with the Christmas Lottery if the first three prizes are distributed, according to the calculations of the Technicians of the Ministry of Finance (Gestha). In the event that all the prize winners were sold, the Public Administration would collect 123.8 million from the ‘Gordo’, another 29.2 million from the second prize and 3.4 million from the third prize.

In this way, the “bonus” for the public coffers has been maintained since the minimum exempt from taxation was increased on January 1 of last year 2020. up to 40,000 euros from the 20,000 euros exempted in 2019.