12/22/2021 at 12:59 CET

.

The Atlético Basauri handball club has distributed 150 million euros of the second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, 72,119, which has fallen in full in Basauri, Bizkaia.

The administration has distributed about 177 million euros, mostly distributed by the handball club of this town. Its about Atlético Basauri Handball Club that has distributed 120 series, about 150 million euros, in shares among the members of its teams, family and fans.

The club sold 120 series in shares of three euros

The owner of the administration, María José Berzosa, who supported the strike of lotteries and has opened the establishment when she learned that the second prize had been distributed, has indicated that of the 172 series consigned, 120 were sold to the handball club, he returned thirty series and distributed the rest through the window in small shares. This is about 150 million euros distributed by the club and around 27 million at the window.

The president of the club: “We have distributed ballots among around 400 families”

The president of the handball club, José Ángel García, who has confessed that he had “hairs like spikes”, pointed out that they have distributed among around 400 families the 120 series in small shares of three euros.

The club could enter 30 million euros

Of the three euros, 2.40 are for the buyer of participation, so it is up to you a prize of 15,000 euros for each one, Y sixty cents corresponded to a donation for the club, for which a total of thirty million euros would enter for this concept. The Club was born in 1986 and has more than three hundred male and female players of different categories.