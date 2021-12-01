12/01/2021

On at 13:24 CET

Sagrario Gomez

The superstitions they accompany the human being since the beginning of time. Sometimes it is easier to entrust yourself to magical forces to achieve a goal than to get down to work. At other times, there is no other choice but the intervention of the goblins because if not, there is no way.

The Christmas lottery brings with it several of those superstitions or paranormal beliefs. They are usual lthe rites around the draw to attract the luck of the goblins and magical forces And since we do not believe in meigas but … have them, hailas, here are some suggestions that you can try.

The most common is to pass the tenth by the crown lustrous of a bald, the belly of some pregnant, carefully, or look for a small feline to rub the boletus on its back.

San Pancracio It is a very useful resource because you just have to add parsley. There are those who think that the lottery should not be given away and should always be collected because if it is not paid, it does not touch. Those who have a hand with plants can resort to the well-known money plant that does not give euros as futo but they say that it attracts him.

The lucky coin in the pocket, the piece of wood on the table or a horseshoe above the door are also common. And for the less scrupulous, get a rabbit foot.

If despite all that there is no luck and we see the millions pass by, we always have the consolation of health and love. Or maybe not … You can follow the Christmas lottery draw live through SPORT.es You can also check your tenth has been awarded.