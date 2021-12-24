12/24/2021



.

Felipe VI delivers his traditional Christmas Eve message this Friday, the eighth of his reign, which, like last year, has as its context the worsening of the health situation due to covid-19 and the situation of King Juan Carlos, on his second Christmas outside of Spain.

The Christmas message (9:00 p.m.) is the most symbolic of those pronounced by the king and where he takes the opportunity to take stock and convey his wishes for the following year.

For this reason, it is taken for granted that he will focus a good part of his speech on talking about the pandemic, as he did in 2020, and on conveying a message of encouragement and hope to break it and consolidate the recovery phase that began with vaccination and European funds.

It is also foreseeable that there will be a reference to the victims of covid-19 and to recognize the role of groups such as the health sector.

Situation of Juan Carlos I

The other big issue surrounding televised speech is situation of Juan Carlos I, that he will once again spend Christmas in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) waiting for his return to Spain in the event that the Office of the Supreme Court Prosecutor files the investigations that are still underway on his funds abroad.

Last year, Felipe VI made no direct mention of his father and limited himself to ensuring that “the moral and ethical principles” that the citizens demand “oblige everyone without exceptions” and they are “above any consideration, of whatever nature, even personal or family considerations.”