Darrell slack, a driver for the UPS company, became a true hero while making his Christmas deliveries, after enfound the lost dog of a neighbor from the Turtletown area, in Tennessee, and returned it home.

Without a doubt, for the owner of the dog, seeing her pet again is a real Christmas miracle, after the animal left the house.

Slack, 29, was delivering Christmas packages, which were purchased during the Cyber ​​Monday, in Turtletown when a neighbor, identified as Paula odom alerted him to the disappearance of Pete, his dog of breed Jack Russell Terrier.

“Our dog left”

“She told me, ‘Our dog is gone’ and that he had escaped from the front porch,” the UPS driver told FOX Business.

“I just told him: ‘We will find‘”Said Slack, who subsequently continued with the delivery of the packages, as he usually does.

Odom was nervous that she would never see Pete again, as she feared her dog would get lost in the Cherokee National Forest, which is located near her home.

“In that forest there are coyotes, there are bears… my fear was that Pete didn’t know what to do in a situation like that and the chance that we would see him again was minimal“Paula Odom acknowledged during an interview for the aforementioned site.

Owner asked UPS driver for help

The woman said that after Pete ran away from home, her husband Perry went looking for him, but was unsuccessful.

Because Odom, when he saw the UPS driver, he did not hesitate to approach to ask for his help in locating Pete.He begged her earnestly to be vigilant during her tours in case she saw her pet.

So Slack continued with the delivery of the Christmas packages, but as he was touring an area away from Odom’s house he saw Pete near the Cherokee National Forest.

Slack approached him and offered him dog biscuits, then called him by his name, so Pete approached Slack, who took the opportunity to load him into the vehicle.

Driver delivered the dog to its owner

The UPS driver commented that he always carries dog biscuits in the vehicle, to calm an animal that may interrupt his deliveries, since with this food he calms them down.

