In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Christmas is a time of joy and reunions. Families gather, friends meet for dinner, gifts are given and popcorn warms up for the Christmas movie marathon.

There are Christmas movies on all platforms, but on Disney + abound, especially those with a more classic cut. And it is that the Christmas magic that Disney transmits, since its inception, is something that has no comparison.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

This means that, If you want to do a Christmas movie marathon this year, Disney + is the place you have to go yes or yes to do so, because in its catalog there are authentic jewels and classics that last even decades later.

So settle on the couch, pop the popcorn, and turn on the tree lights – these are the best Christmas movies you can see on Disney + this year.

Home Alone (1990)

There is no Christmas worth it without Home Alone in between. There’s a reason Kevin McCallister facing off with thieves endures 30 years later: because it’s one of the best Christmas movies ever, packed with physical comedy for the little ones and clever dialogue for the older ones.

You can also take the opportunity to see the most recent remake of this film, Finally Home Alone, a well-intentioned sequel that, although it does not have the spirit of the original film, serves to have a good Christmas time with the family.

A father in distress (1996)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, A Father in Trouble is another of those Christmas classics that you have to see yes or yes on these dates. Schwarzenegger plays Howard Langston as a busy businessman who is late for his son Jamie’s karate class.

To forgive you, Langston promises to give his son what he wants so much for Christmas: a Turboman doll. The problem is that the toy is the most popular and is out of stock in all toy stores. With only a few hours to go before Christmas, Howie sets off on a comical odyssey across town to hunt down and capture the precious toy.

Go Santa Claus! (1994)

One of the great Christmas classics par excellence. Go Santa Claus !, starring Tim Allen in the role of Scott Calvin, tells the adventures of a publicist who sees how a stranger falls from his roof, leaving behind a red suit.

Missed, Scott dons the suit and is immediately transported to the North Pole, where the elves tell him that he is the new Santa Claus. and should distribute gifts and happiness to children around the world. When he returns home, Scott begins to gain weight, a beard begins to grow, and his hair turns all white. Yes, he is going to have to become Santa Claus!

Illusion is also lived (1947/1994)

Illusion is also lived is the most classic film on the list, if we take into account its first version, released in 1947. Better known for its original title, Miracle on 34th Street, the original version stars Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn.

Doris Walker prepares the Thanksgiving Day parade with Santa Claus in her shop and hires the elderly Kris Kingle, who causes a stir for being too perfect to personify Santa Claus. The film featured a remake in 1994 with young star Mara Wilson, Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott, and JT Walsh.

Noelle (2019)

We jump from the oldest film on the list to the most recent: Noelle, released in 2019 and starring the star of Pitching the Note and The Last 5 Years, Anna Kendrick, in the role of Noelle Kringle, the very daughter of Santa Claus. .

Noelle has inherited the inexhaustible Christmas spirit from her father, but the same is not the case with her brother, Nick – played by Bill Hader – who disappears when his father passes the witness to him. Noelle must find her brother and save Christmas If you don’t want this to be the first Christmas without gifts for the children.

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Halfway between Giving the note Y The Office, The Mistle-Tones is one of those Christmas gems that go unfairly unnoticed. Not only is it a more than acceptable movie for these dates, but it is also very funny and musical, so lovers of Christmas songs are more than served.

The Mistle-Tones tells the story of Tia Mowry plays an office drone who just wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and sing at the mall’s annual Christmas show. However, Tori Spelling and her bad girls have other plans and you better believe that this conflict can only be resolved with an a cappella competition.

The Muppets in a Christmas Carol (1992)

There are dozens of adaptations of A Christmas Carol, but The Muppets in a Christmas Carol is one of the most famous and, let’s face it, the only one we need on these festive dates. You know the story: This is the classic Charles Dickens Christmas Carol, which tells how the miser Mr. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts Christmas eve.

The Muppet team is tasked with producing one of the most faithful representations of the legendary Charles Dickens Christmas tale. Michael Caine’s definitive rendition of Scrooge makes this version sing, as does the production design, character design, and the literal singing itself. You have to invite the Muppets to spend Christmas.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1983)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a unique movie for many reasons: His incredible animation style continues to impress almost 40 years later, his personality continues to dazzle those who see it and it serves as a Halloween and Christmas movie.

The story is most attractive: the protagonist, Jack Skellington, He is the Lord of Halloween, but the routine begins to take its toll. Looking for new challenges, He leaves his town to enter the City of Christmas and discover this festivity, with which he falls in love at first sight.

The days go by and the ways to entertain themselves are limited, especially for the little ones. But starting on Tuesday you can add a new hobby and watch -or discover- with your children the so-called Disney classics.

So much so that he decides to make his own version, although giving it the only touch he knows: a gloomy touch that children do not quite like. To perfect his own Christmas, he decides to kidnap Santa Claus. The only one who can see that this is all crazy is Sally, a rag doll who will try to save Christmas.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.