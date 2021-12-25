The December 25th It is a perfect time to relax and enjoy a good time watching something in Netflix. But, if you have not yet decided which will be the best for your entertainment, here are seven options that can be adapted to all tastes and that will remind you of the happiness and hope of the time.

1. Klaus

A classic and Oscar nominee. This is an animated production that tells an emotional story about the origin of Santa Claus and how the power of Christmas is capable of transforming the entire environment, with just “an act of kindness”.

Jesper, the worst postal academy student, is assigned to an icy island, where its troubled inhabitants barely exchange words, much less letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally, Alva, the village teacher.

2. Princess swap

With a new chapter in the history of the franchise, this film will give you enough for several hours of the day, as you can find all three installments on the platform. In them, there is a touch of love, comedy and even intrigue, as the crimes and mysteries of Princess Margaret, Stacy and Fiona are solved.

3. Calendar love

A comedy full of romance that proves that love really is everywhere and that it is capable of involving even the most cynical. It stars Emma Roberts and Luce Bracey.

Tired of being single and spending the highlights of the year alone, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day or Thanksgiving, two strangers, Sloane and Jackson, agree to celebrate the holidays together.

4. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

This is one of the new productions that will arrive on the platform, this November 24. It is based on a book that bears the same name and accompanies a young man to look for his father in a village, mixing a bit of reality and fantasy.

Young Nikolas finds his destiny in a magical village inhabited by goblins, on a mission to find his father … and bring home the gift of hope.

5. A prince at Christmas

Another popular series on Netflix is ​​this trilogy that tells the story of a journalist who, in her search for the truth, unexpectedly finds herself in a love affair with the prince, and then must face many challenges in order to take her new role at the helm. of a nation.

6. A castle for Christmas

On November 26, the production starring Brooke Shields and Lee Ross, which proves the theory about how sometimes love and hate can be confused, was released in the catalog.

To escape a scandal, a successful writer travels to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle … and confronts the owner, who is a grumpy duke.

7. The Christmas Chronicles

Another classic that cannot be missed at Christmas time is this tape, which premiered in 2018 and was so successful that a second part was added, which you can also find on the streaming service.

Brothers Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with Saint Nicholas and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

