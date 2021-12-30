Well they say that the world as we knew it has changed over the years, and these December dates were characterized by bringing out the most fashionista side of all.

And it is that December has always been characterized as one of the months with the coolest clothes of the whole year, from impressive coats, high collars, socks and boots that you can wear to your Christmas dinners.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the same celebrities have come to the conclusion that what is really important is not the look you are going to be at the parties, but the family.

Therefore, many have chosen to plant that little ounce of warmth and home in their gatherings, which have been reflected in their colorful and beautiful family pajamas.

Adamari Lopez

As expected, the famous Telemundo host continues to cause a trend among her followers, so she and her daughter opted for matching pajamas.

Alaïa and Ada wore a matching black and white outfit on Instagram with some applications in red, as the parties were spent alone because Toni Costa tested positive for COVID-19.

Mariah Carey

Considered the “Queen of Christmas” also joined the fever of Christmas pajamas and did it next to none other than Santa Claus and with its recognition of Spotify.

The singer with Latin roots opted for a model in red and green tones, as well as quite natural makeup and her long flowing hair, a truly fresh and Christmas look.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

The Portuguese star and the Argentine model decided to close the Christmas holidays with some beautiful family pajamas in red, a model that their children also used and caused a lot of tenderness on the web.

The couple decided to spend the dates in the company of his family in England, a few months after they welcome the new members of the family, because in the image their four children are very happy.

Kardashian clan

A family that has surprised by leaving aside one of its greatest characteristics were the Kardashians, who decided to bet on comfortable pajamas as a family but with beautiful makeup.

It is worth mentioning that those who decided to wear pajamas were Kim and her children, her mother Kris Jenner and the beautiful model and influencer Khloé Kardashian in the same color, a combination between wine and brown.

Jennifer Lopez

The famous actress and singer has shown that she can look beautiful with or without a drop of makeup, which is why I post for a quite relaxed, comfortable and natural look for the parties.

The “Diva from the Bronx” joined the Christmas pajama fever and opted for a white model and black applications with Christmas decorations.

