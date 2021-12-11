Like every year, the last month of the year is full of parties and celebrations. From December 12, Catholics begin the festivities with the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and the party ends on January 6 with the visit of the wise men.

However, nine days before the Christmas the Christmas posadas are held. During these festivities, people tend to sing Christmas carols, enjoy a hot punch, eat tamales, fruit and sweets from the aguinaldos and break the piñata.

The posadas in Mexico They begin on December 16 and conclude on the 24th of the same month. It is one of the most traditional celebrations within the population before the end of the year; For this reason, here we tell you its story.

Origin of the posadas

The posadas are a series of festivities that have been held in Mexico since colonial times. Its origin is of a religious nature, in which it is represents the pilgrimage of Joseph and Mary on their way to Bethlehem, city in which the baby Jesus was born.

Each of the nine days that the posadas last represents a value such as the humility, strength, detachment, charity, trust, justice, purity, joy and generosity.

It is said that the first inn was in the year 1587 in the convent of San Agustín Acolman, when Fray Diego de Soria He had the permission of Pope Sixtus V to celebrate a daily mass (Christmas bonuses) from December 16 to 24.

Over time, the posadas left the convents to be made in the neighborhoods and colonies of MexicoIt was then that the population was adding new elements such as candles, piñatas and litanies.

The inns they replaced the Aztec celebration, which consisted of holding parties in December for the arrival of Huitzilopochtli, but with the Spanish conquest it was changed. The Aztecs began on December 6 a celebration that lasted 20 days; they placed flags on the fruit trees and banners in the main temple. On the night of December 24 and all of December 25, celebrations were held in all houses and guests were offered food, while waiting for the arrival of the winter solstice.

Ceremony

Each inn must start with a rosary and the litanies that are sung are based on the Gospel that narrate the journeys of the pilgrims before arriving in Bethlehem, according to the site Catholic.net.

Along with the request for accommodation by José and María, the representation of the denial of the same is made, with the phrase: “This is not an inn, go ahead, I can not open you, I am not going to be a rogue”, Forcing them to do so several more times, until the pilgrims are granted asylum with the phrase: “Come in, healthy pilgrims, pilgrims, welcome this corner, although the home is poor, the home, I heartily give it to you.”

After that the traditional is done piñata bankruptcy, which should be full of sweets, fruit and snacks.

What does the piñata mean?

The role of the piñata in posadas symbolizes the triumph of faith over sin and must have seven peaks representing the seven deadly sins. The sweets and the fruit symbolize the grace of God. The blindfold is faith. God is represented by the stick and the people around it symbolize the church who will show the way to overcome sin.

