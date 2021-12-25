The past is something that we can no longer change, the future is too uncertain to worry about it, so the present is the only thing we can control, and it is up to us to do it in the best way.

And is that today, luck is the only thing that can keep us with a positive outlook and hold on to a true change in our destiny, and invent a true future.

Therefore, it is important to use the magic of Christmas to our advantage and begin to manage our own luck, and here we leave you some rituals for the most important nights of the last month of the year.

It should be noted that it is about performing the rituals precisely on the four key days of Christmas and with them absorbing the energy of the twelve Christmas nights (Ediciones Obelisco).

Be careful, it is important to mention that it is not about performing all the rituals each day, as it is important to focus all your faith and energy on just one, and with them get what you really want.

December 21

The first important night is marked by the winter solstice, that is, the longest night of the year in which the light is reborn, so it is ideal to purify and plan what we want for the year that is about to start.

One of the most popular is to sew or knit something, as it helps to make or put our destiny together again, and it is important to have a list of the things you want for the coming year on hand as you knit. Picking up and cleaning your home helps you purify every corner of your home. Taking a bath with sage essential oils will help you purify your heart and soul at the same time. Write down all your fears or things that you want to get rid of since 2020 and put the paper list in a pot. Burn in the four cardinal points of your house a little incense or some candles that have a citrus aroma (preferably mandarin or orange).

Dec. 24

The most important night is the one from 24 to 25, so you must do these things with a lot of faith and dedication this day, because it is the moment with the most energy.

Put in motion all the wheels remain stopped in your house, because according to tradition on this date the wheel of destiny is turning. Spread little piles of coarse salt in the corners of the common room of the house, this so that all the bad vibes that you have in your home are absorbed. On the morning of the 24th, sweep it up and throw it away, and once it’s packed, get it out of your home as soon as possible. It is completely forbidden to clean or wash or tidy until New Years, because if you do, you will attract bad luck. Be careful with what falls to the ground: if they are dishes, beans, peas or lentils we can end our good luck (although if they fall we can correct the error on January 5).

December 31st

Just the last night of the year, it is important that you bring out everything bad that is in your home, from the humor, the vibes and even items that do not attract positive things for you and the rest of the inhabitants of the house.

Be careful with slamming doors that night because it can sow discord for the coming year. Drive away the bad and tie the brooms in the house and walk around every corner. Be careful that the clothes with which you are going to start the year have all the buttons in place, since the missing ones indicate that next year you will lose money. If you want to increase the positive energy and blessings of the people who live in the house, get in a circle, burn incense that night and arrange juniper decorations in your Christmas decorations. At dinner, light small yellow candles in the center of the table and if you want more love, make them red, if you are looking for health, green and if you want everything, then make an arrangement with all the colors.

January 5

It is the fourth night with the most energy and magic, so you can use it to your advantage with the following rituals.

Place on the window or door bread, food or milk, an offering of something delicious to drink or eat. If you want to further increase your positive energy charge, open all doors and windows at midnight for one minute.

