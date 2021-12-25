

Allegheny County Police said the main suspect in the shooting is among the six injured.

Christmas night in a suburb of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, could not end peacefully, after a shooting was reported that left six people injured, who were transferred to various hospitals in the town, the authorities reported.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit responded to a request for assistance from Swissvale, located in a suburb of Pittsburgh, around 4:35 p.m. Friday.

Through a Facebook post it was reported that the county 911 was notified of a shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they found six adults with gunshot wounds.

Authorities noted that the suspect, who was one of the injured, is under police supervision. The officers pointed out to the television station WPXI-TV that there was an exchange of shots between one of the victims and the suspect; however, researchers have not stated the causes of the conflict.

“It’s terrifying,” neighbor Shawn Alfonso Wells told WPXI-TV of the shooting in the middle of Christmas night. “Hopefully no one loses a family member at this time. That would be terrible. “

“Everyone is really concerned because we really don’t have shootings in this part of the neighborhood,” Wells said.

#BREAKING: 6 people shot in Swissvale in what police say was a domestic incident along Schoyer Ave. Suspect is among the 6 shot. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire. All 6 have been taken to the hospital for treatment. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hQSK8ZCeSM – Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) December 24, 2021

While homicide detectives have already launched an investigation, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to people living or passing around the scene.

They also asked the public that whoever can provide information about the shootings should call the Allegheny County Police Information Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, and detailed that whoever calls may remain anonymous.

