The most beautiful, familiar and tender time of year of all is getting closer and closer, because in just a month and a half before Christmas arrives, everyone begins to breathe the spirit of the holiday season.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic interfered in one of the most beautiful celebrations of the whole year, but thanks to the vaccination charts that several countries have followed, everything seems to indicate that this 2021 will be possible.

One of the most significant places of Christmas is undoubtedly New York, and it already begins with all the preparations in just under 50 days.

If something has characterized the Big Apple, it is the decoration of each of its avenues, which are full of lights on all sides, as well as the traditional The Rink ice rink at Rockefeller Center.

One of the films in which the huge tree appears is in “My poor little angel” from 1992. Photo: YouTube.

As well as the huge and most representative Christmas tree that has appeared in thousands of films of the time; Well, the dates of its inauguration have already been revealed.

It is worth mentioning that all the events that take place in Rockefeller Plaza, which is located between 50 and 49 streets of New York City, will comply with all the health protocols stipulated by the pandemic.

Thousands of families are getting ready to go to the City that never sleeps this Christmas. Photo: ..

However, when it comes to outdoor activities, it has already been confirmed that it is not necessary to carry a negative COVID-19 test or be vaccinated against the virus of Chinese origin.

When do activities start at Rockefeller Plaza?

A few months before Christmas arrives, it has been confirmed that the ice rink will be open to the public from this Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Thousands of families already plan their days to go skating at The Rink, as well as do all the favorite activities of the trips, as it will be open from 9:00 am (New York time).

It should be noted that inside the ice rink, children and adults will be able to enjoy private skating lessons for half an hour, this to lose their fear and maintain their balance.

The ice rink promises fun for people of all ages. Photo: ..

As every year, the entrance to the track has a single price for all ages, and is 20 dollars, since tickets can be purchased directly at the box office or online.

Another tradition that is eagerly awaited and the lighting of the huge and majestic Christmas tree, since it is a Norwegian fir tree 79 feet (24 meters) high, 46 feet (14 meters) wide and weighs 12 tons.

It is worth mentioning that the tree is approximately 85 years old and comes from Oneonta, New York, which will be lit until December 1, 2021.

The tree is one of the symbols of the Big Apple at Christmas. Photo: .

Like every year, the tree will have more than 50 thousand multi-colored LED lights in approximately 8 km of cable.

While the star that crowns the top, since 2018 it was designed by the architect Daniel Libeskind and has Swarovski crystals so it weighs approximately 408.23 kg and presents 70 peaks covered by three million crystals.



