

Several problems will complicate this year finding Christmas trees, both natural and artificial.

Photo: Tim Mossholder / Pexels

Christmas tree vendors in the United States anticipate that they will have fewer trees available for sale this season due to supply chain problems and climate change, published CNBC.

And not only will there be a deficit of natural trees, also from artificial pines, as expected by sellers.

“This year’s demand will be extremely strong And I think from a consumer perspective, people definitely shouldn’t wait, ”said Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree.

Butler is an importer and wholesaler of artificial Christmas trees and Christmas decorations and cautions: “We are seeing quite strong growth at the moment compared to last year and therefore I think that a great, great season awaits us this year”.

For the seller the Steady rise in consumer spending, two-year Covid-19 fatigue, and bigger gatherings this winter due to vaccines, are indicators that there will be a high demand for holiday items this season.

Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, explained that the effects on the supply chain have affected artificial trees, which are mostly imported from Asia: “This year’s quantities will be less than usual. and of course, the consumer will have to bear the brunt of the higher prices. They won’t be much higher, but they will be taller. “

Warner argues that other problems that will affect shortages are the lack of trucks to transport the few trees on the marketSince the majority come from Oregon and Washington, which by the way, are areas that have seen the brunt of extreme weather events and that have affected pine production.

Frans Kok, a Christmas tree farmer in Virginia, corroborated the effects of climate change and added that, in addition, Certain trees are plagued by a fungus that emerged with changing weather conditions, so this year they will pass an increase of $ 50 to consumers.

Warner recommends not to panic: “There will be a Christmas tree both real and artificial for everyone who wants to celebrate with one.” Although he warns that may not be the exact type, size, or color originally intended.

