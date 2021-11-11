11/11/2021 at 19:53 CET

Artur Lopez

Christopher Nkunku he had to emigrate to the Bundesliga to find the place he did not have in Paris Saint-Germain. In the summer of 2019, a transfer for 13 million to Red Bull Leipzig that bets on young talent. The star cast at PSG deprived the attacker from succeeding in the Parc des Princes.

Two seasons later, Nkunku has reached soccer maturity at 23. And it is that it already adds five goals and three assists in the German League in just 11 games, about to equal the six goals of the previous year in 28 games. In the Champions League, the French footballer leads the team of the winged brand. In the group of death, Nkunku has scored five goals in four games. He showed off individually on the set of Manchester City to Leipzig, with a sterile hat-trick that led to him being the man of the match. In the last victory in the Bundesliga, Nkunku pushed Dortmund away from the lead with a goal and an assist.

Nkunku’s exhibitions have put him in the spotlight of several greats in Europe. The interest of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea that Foot Mercato advanced, is added that of PSG according to the German media SportBild. The French midfielder sounds to replace his compatriot Mbappé, in case he leaves for Real Madrid at the end of the current season, free of contract.

In fact, the same RB Leipzig player has left the door open to a second stage in Paris in statements to Téléfoot: “My time at PSG has made me grow. It gave me a lot of experience and I am very proud. This is my training club, I have a lot of love for it. To return to PSG one day, why not?” There is no doubt that the 23-year-old pearl is ready to make the leap to a European great, accumulating 11 goals and 4 assists in 17 games.