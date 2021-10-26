After a long wait Duna – 75% finally made it to theaters. So far, the box office has been generous enough with Denis Villeneuve’s film and its premiere in HBO Max It didn’t significantly affect his earnings and even helped improve the chances of a sequel. The specialized critics recognize the film as one of the best releases of the year, although the public has been divided between those who believe it is a masterpiece and those who consider it rather boring. What cannot be denied is that this project, starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, will continue to give something to talk about.

The director of The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% had been planning an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel for years, and while fans were really eager, he took time to develop the script and how the production would or might not do justice to his personal vision. Although the pandemic delayed its premiere by a year, now that connoisseurs of this universe finally arrived, they think a lot about what a second part would be like and how the franchise could be followed, since the author and his successors have left many stories that can be told.

As the public continues to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Dune, other great creators have taken to the task of flattering her ad nauseam. During her time at the Venice Film Festival, Chloé Zhao (Nomadland – 100%, Eternals – 75%), spoke wonders of the film and acknowledged that the final cut renewed his faith in the future of cinema. Likewise, Christopher Nolan joined the wave of positive voices. It should be remembered that Villeneuve himself recently revealed that Tenet – 83% thought it was a work of art, so Nolan’s reaction ends up serving to both show their respect for their respective work.

On The Director’s Cut podcast (via IndieWire), both directors sat down to talk about their works and their admiration for each other. Nolan explained that what he enjoyed the most about Dune was the perfect balance when applying practical and visual effects for the most challenging scenes in Arrakis:

It is one of the smoothest combinations of live action photography and CGI that I have ever seen. It’s very, very compelling at all times.

The director of El Origen – 86% also acknowledged that Dune will serve to present this world to new generations:

Your entire team did an amazing job. I think this movie will introduce Dune to a new generation of fans who have never read the book or will encourage fans to read the book. I think it’s an amazing job. I have had the luxury of seeing it a couple of times and every time I see it I discover new things, new details in the world.

Of course, Nolan took advantage of the moment to highlight the importance of seeing her in the movies:

The way it’s made for the big screen. It is a real treat and a gift for movie fans around the world.

To film Dune, Denis Villeneuve it was not satisfied with the classic green screens. Actually, the scenes in Arrakis were filmed in the Jordanian desert, while those in Caladan, the home of the Atreides family, were filmed in Norway, later adding the ships and the famous worm known as Shai-Hulud. Jason Momoa, who in several interviews has said that he feels very fortunate to participate in the film, also acknowledged that filming in real places helped the actors a lot to feel truly vulnerable to nature.

Although there is still a while to talk about awards season, critics believe that Dune it will be a title that will be able to sneak in without problems. Of course, nominations for effects, editing and even for the music of Hans Zimmer, who gave up Tenet to accept this job for being a fan of the novel, they are almost certain. Still, some are hoping to see a film in this genre gaining recognition in other areas as Best Picture or Best Adapted Screenplay. For now, Villeneuve and Warner Bros. They are busy analyzing the results of their first opening weekend to organize the second part that fans are already waiting for.

