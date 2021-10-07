The next film The Dark Knight is getting closer and closer and fans are still very aware of any news that Warner Bros. may offer. If there is a character that can be renewed and offer us different with each generation, it is Batman, Christopher Nolan is very aware of it and that is why he is also waiting for the next installment with high expectations. During his recent appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Nolan send some encouraging words to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, the figures behind The Batman.

When Warner Bros. announced a new Batman a couple of years ago, fans of the character didn’t know what to think. The incarnation of Ben Affleck was still more or less current, so another Dark Knight would arrive to confuse things. This situation did not improve entirely with the appointment of Pattinson like the next Bruce Wayne, but what definitely improved the situation was the release of the first trailer during last year’s DC FanDome; the public was delighted and Warner Bros. breathed a sigh of relief with the new good face of the public.

For its part, Christopher Nolan was in charge of the Batman trilogy released several years ago and which is composed by Batman Initiates – 84%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% and The Dark Knight Rises – 87%. This compendium stands out because it gave the character a much more mature and serious tone, giving greater dignity and drama to the already interesting life of the character. This boost to the superhero was taken advantage of by other means, for example, the later video game series developed by Rocksteady.

Given the excellent perspective that it gives us The batman with its few advances, Nolan Says: “Batman as a character benefits from the reinterpretation. Matt reeves he is a great filmmaker and Rob It is one of the greats.” His words applaud the work of Robert Pattinson, with whom he already worked at Tenet – 83%, and give confidence to the performance of Matt reeves. The filmmaker behind El Origen – 86% have already had their own experiences adapting the life of the Guardian of Gotham, and of course they expect the best from the next project on the character.

It has been much more than a year since we last had a breakthrough of The batmanbut that will end soon. On October 16, the DC FanDome will be held, an event in which new details about series, films and other projects related to DC will be presented; last year’s edition was a total triumph with more than 22 million viewers and that is why we will see its renewal in 2021. Fans hope that Warner will give us a new preview of The batman now that the film has already been shot in its entirety, offering a new perspective on what awaits us for March 4, 2022, the day it will hit theaters.

The first advance of The batman we were anticipated by a rather dark and serious tone, a film in which our hero will face a good handful of villains, but also with himself; the final seconds of the material make us think that there is something inside Bruce Wayne that will surprise us all. Will this incarnation of the character live up to the best? Although Pattinson He did not enjoy the trust of the fandom at first, at the moment everyone has their hopes placed on him. Matt reeves He tries to get the best of the character in his version, giving him back traits and qualities seen in the comics, and that on many occasions did not have time to reach the big screen.

