Before Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill, it was other actors who were in charge of giving life to the two most prominent superheroes of DC, Batman and Superman, and the world of comics in general. Michael Keaton and Christopher Reeve are the ones who wore the black and red cape of such iconic characters. Keaton played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the films Batman – 72%, from 1989 and Batman Returns – 81% of 1992, while Reeve played the role of Clark Kent / Superman in Superman: The Movie – 93% in 1978, Superman II – 89% from 1980, Superman III – 26% from 1983 and Superman IV, Pursuit of Peace – 12% from 1987.

Previously, it was already speculated among fans of both sagas that the timelines of the two heroes could belong to the same universe. After various fan theories, DC Comics finally confirmed that the Superman from Reeve and the batman of Keaton they are indeed part of the same universe. The canon story of these continues in the Superman 78 and Batman 89 comics, and evidence has recently emerged from one of these comics that corroborates the assumptions of the followers. In a panel of the comic # 3 of Superman 78, on one side you can see a cover of the Gotham Gazette magazine and on the other one of the Daily Planet newspaper, in which we can see a story of the Man of Steel written by Lois Lane, and a little further down, a heading that talks about “a batman terrorizing Gotham City.”

