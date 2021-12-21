Google has sneaked it back to us. It puts us in the Chrome browser without warning and without allowing us to choose one of its tools, so that we get used to its use. This is how it is deactivated.

It is common for tech giants that offer free products, functions or tools that we do not need are sneaked into us without coming to mind, or that they are less useful than what we had before.

Windows 11 users are suffering bitterly, with the nefarious new taskbar, among other things. And now the same thing happens with the Chrome browser.

Google has replaced the Chrome image search engine, which was efficient and direct, by Google Lens, without coming to mind and without improving anything, on the contrary. Let’s see how we can disable it.

It must be made clear that Google Lens is an excellent tool for translating photos and posters, to find related content, to search for things within a photo etc.

But not a pure photo finder, and it is much less efficient and straightforward than Google’s image search engine.

Before, when you saw a photo on a website, if you clicked the right mouse button, the option Search for an image in Google would appear.

This command did just that: it would look for that image and it would show you the websites where it appears, versions with greater size or quality, the original source, etc. That is to say, what you ask of an image search engine.

But in the latest version of Chrome the image browser has disappeared, and now you can only use Search Image with Google Lens:

The problem is that Google Lens is not a pure image search engine, and what it shows you is not, well, more images like that, but Websites that have the image, websites that contain things that appear in the image, similar images, more photos of the same website, etc.

But we are looking for the same image!

Of course there are situations in which you may be interested in looking for similar images, or something within the photo. But the problem is the same as always: Why do they impose tools on us, and don’t let us choose?

In the Chrome menus, a search for images in Google and another Search images in Google Lens command fits perfectly, and everyone is happy. But not.

How to disable Google Lens

Would you rather use Chrome’s Image Search instead of Google Lens?

The easiest way to do it is to search with Google Lens, scroll down to the bottom of the results, and there will appear the button Try again with Google Images:

Yes even then you don’t want to have to use Google Lens by force, from Business Insider they pass us a trick to deactivate it.

All you have to do is write in the box where the address of the web pages appears, this:

chrome: // flags

In the search engine that appears, type Search your screen with Google Lens. In the option that is displayed on the screen, simply display the panel, choose the Disabled option and then click on Relaunch to restart the browser and apply the changes:

From now on you will see the old, efficient and straightforward Google image search engine, instead of Google Lens.

As you can see, it is very easy to apply … until Google wants …