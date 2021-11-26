Future Chromebooks will add a new sensor that detects if a person is nearby looking at the screen.

Google keeps advertising new features for the notebook range Chromebook.

As it does with Android, although it does not usually launch many Chromebooks, these novelties can be taken advantage of by other manufacturers that do make these laptops, such as Asus, Lenovo, or Acer and their new Spin 513 range (Analysis).

Last September, Google announced that it was developing a new Human Presence Sensor for Chromebooks, leaving everyone intrigued, because he didn’t say anything else.

Chromebooks are very simple to use laptops based on the Chrome browser and widely used in academic environments such as schools or institutes.

Today, via 9to5Google, we know a little more about how this future presence sensor for Chromebooks works.

Apparently, the webcam of these laptops will be able to incorporate a sensor that will detect when a person is nearby with the ability to read what is on the screen.

This sensor will warn in several different ways. On the one hand, it will be able to show an eye icon on the taskbar, so we know that someone is looking down on us.

Another option will be send us a notification, if we are away from the Chromebook and we have left it on.

This laptop with Chrome OS has a 14 “Full HD screen, as well as a fairly light weight and enough power to run most of the apps on this operating system.

It will also offer the possibility of fade the screen to black, When you detect that there is a peeping Tom gossiping.

Finally, we will have the option to deactivate the sensor, from the ChromeOS privacy options.

Apparently Google is working with a company called Lattice Semiconductor, which is developing the hardware associated with this sensor.

At the moment Google has not set a date for the commercialization of this new Chromebook feature, which can be very useful if you telecommute on the street or at home, study in the library, or just don’t want anyone to gossip about what you do.

Remains to know how many resources this sensor consumes, since the camera has to be working at all times, while a software with artificial intelligence analyzes if nearby people are watching.