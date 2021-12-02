In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

No matter how old your TV is, if you have an HDMI and WiFi connection you can make it smart with this Chromecast and your mobile.

One of the advantages of Smart TVs is the possibility of streaming all these digital platforms just by navigating to their applications and choosing the content you want to see. But if you have an old TV without these functions, you don’t have to miss out on these contents.

With this 3rd Gen Google Chromecast You can have all those movies and series on any television just by connecting it to a free HDMI connection. In addition, it is a very cheap product that will only cost you less than 29 euros.

This device will allow you to send multimedia content from your mobile to the television, also controlling the playback without a remote control.

What can a Chromecast do? Simple, use your mobile to send multimedia content to this small device that only requires connecting to the TV via HDMI, a WiFi network and a USB port for power.

In streaming applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and many more you will see an icon to send the content to the Chromecast. In this way you can start watching that chapter or movie and control it with your mobile.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

The difference with Chromecast with Google TV is that it does not have the initial screen where you can see all your streaming applications or recommended content. Chromecast is simply for casting content.

In the same way, it is different from a Fire TV Stick Lite since with the Amazon product you cannot send content from your mobile, but you have to search for it directly in its menus and apps.

And not just video apps. Chromecast is compatible with services like Spotify, SoundCloud, iVoox, Apple Music, Pocket Cast, Google Photos, or even Google Slides, Google’s PowerPoint competition.

It is a perfect product for that old TV that you have dying of laughter or that you only use to watch DTT because it does not have an internet connection.

