11/15/2021 at 11:09 CET

Susana arizaga

With the constitution of jury, which has just started in the Hearing of Huelva, start the trial against Bernardo Montoya for him murder, rape and illegal detention of the young teacher from Zamora Laura Luelmo on December 12, 2018 in El Campillo (Huelva) a few days after settling in the town to teach at the Huesca Institute of Nerva. The young woman disappeared shortly before 17.22 hoursWhen, when she came back from the supermarket in town to buy eggs, potatoes and bread, her neighbor, Montoya, accosted her and forced her to enter his house. Laura was killed that same afternoon, Come in 5:22 PM and 6:10 PM, according to the judicial investigation.

THE FACTS

December 12, 2018: Laura Luelmo disappears

The zamorana Laura Luelmo He goes out to the supermarket and disappears. Before, had talked with her boyfriend by WhatsApp to tell him that he would go out for a walk if the wind allowed it. A purchase receipt of the Supermarket of El Campillo, where the young woman lived as a neighbor of Bernardo montoya, his confessed murderer.

December 13, 2018: Laura Luelmo’s father reports the disappearance and the house is inspected

At Vázquez Díaz de Nerva Institute, where I had been teaching for days, they miss the teacher from Zamora. The co-worker of the Zamorana who had rented her the house in El Campillo was alarmed. Laura’s father files a complaint for the disappearance of his daughter at the Zamora National Police station. The house of the young woman from Zamora is searched and they meet Bernardo montoya, which they identify. He had just been released from prison just two months earlier, sentenced to 17 years in prison for the murder of an old woman and violent robberies. The agents seal up Laura Luelmo’s house and monitor her as well as Montoya.

December 14, 2018: The search for Laura Luelmo begins

The National Police and the Civil Guard undertake the investigation, since Laura’s habitual behavior does not square with her leaving her home and not contacting the family for so many hours. Bernardo Montoya is under surveillance. The search for the area begins, with Laura’s father and his partner already in El Campillo. Laura’s cell phone gives signal for the last time in the surroundings of El Campillo, at 21.00 hours.

December 15, 2018: Volunteer citizens, the GEAS, helicopter and Security Forces dogs comb the area.

Citizens and volunteers from the El Campillo Red Cross join the search to comb the surroundings of the town, as well as a helicopter, dogs and the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the State Security Forces and Bodies.

December 16, 2018 – Hunters and drones join the search.

The search is limited to 10 kilometers around El Campillo, thanks to the geolocation of the mobile phone. Groups of hunters and drones join the rampages in the field.

December 17, 2018: Laura’s body appears.

A Red Cross volunteer encounters clothing challenges that happen to be from Laura Luelmo northwest of El Campillo. The Civil Guard finds the lifeless body of Laura 200 meters. The court order is requested to enter Bernardo Montoya’s house and search it. The confessed perpetrator of the crime had not left the house in those days.

December 18, 2018: Bernardo Montoya is arrested.

Bernardo Montoya is detained by the Civil Guard. The defendant had made strange movements with his vehicle since the early hours of the morning, but when he tried to flee at noon, he was arrested on foot in a forest area.

December 19, 2018: Bernardo Montoya confesses to the crime.

Bernardo montoya He confesses that he is the murderer of Laura Luelmo, but it falsifies the facts and the sexual assault is obvious, the recording fails and there is no record of self-incrimination. The civil Guard reconstruct the facts with the confessed murderer, whom he takes home to detail how the deadly assault took place, as well as where he left the blanket with which he wrapped the young woman’s body with her belongings and the mobile battery.

December 20, 2018: the perpetrator of the crime goes to court.

On December 20, the reconstruction of the steps taken by Bernardo Montoya to abandon Laura Luelmo in the place of “Las Mimbreras”, among jara, concludes. Montoya goes to court to be questioned by the judge of the Court number 1 of Valverde del Camino.

Saturday, December 22, 2018: Prison for Bernardo Montoya

The judge orders provisional imprisonment without bail, communicated to Bernardo Montoya, extended on December 22 by the Hearing of Huelva.

