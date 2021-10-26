10/26/2021 at 5:01 AM CEST

The worst hypothesis is fulfilled: the body found in the sea in Tenerife It is that of one of the girls who disappeared on April 27. In the absence of the latest forensic evidence, all signs indicate that it is Olivia, 6, the minor missing along with her sister Anna, 1, and who has been searched tirelessly for more than forty days.

On April 27, Tomás Gimeno He did not return his daughters at the time agreed with his ex-partner and he warned him by phone that he would not see them again, nor would he. From minute one, the Civil Guard classified this disappearance as a high risk.

These are the main events surrounding the case:

April 27: a man and his two daughters disappear into the sea in Tenerife

The Sosdesaparecidos association and the Civil Guard launched a message requesting help to try to locate a father and his two daughters, minors, who had disappeared supposedly since last Tuesday night in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

April 29: the boat in which the missing father with his two daughters could escape in Tenerife appears empty

The ship they suspect Thomas Antonio Gimeno he eloped in Tenerife with his two minor daughters one and six years old It appeared empty on April 28 at sea, off the coast of Güímar. As reported by Europa Press, the boat was located specifically off the coast of Puertito de Güímar and was intercepted by the salvamar ‘Tenerife’ and ‘Punta Salinas’, while a Civil Guard patrol boat has taken over its transfer. It was the Sasemar 103 Maritime Rescue plane that was in charge of giving the location of the boat, which at the time of being intercepted was adrift and with no one on board.

A judge already takes the case of the girls of Tenerife as parental kidnapping

The search device for the two girls disappeared in Tenerife while they were in the care of their father has continued by land and by sea, with proceedings already opened by an investigating court for a possible parental kidnapping, since the mother of the minors has denounced that the suspect told her that he would not see them again.

The Civil Guard looks for the missing girls and their father in other islands

The Search engine for the father and his two daughters who disappeared on Tuesday has been extended to southeast Tenerife, sources from the Civil Guard have indicated to ., who have explained that the child restraint seat in vehicles that was found floating in the sea is the property of the family. Sources have indicated that the search was carried out in the northwest of Tenerife, between Punta de Anaga and Güímar, and this Friday it will be extended to the southeast.

April 30: traces of blood on the boat of the father of the missing girls in Tenerife

The Civil Guard has found traces of blood in the boat of Tomás Antonio Gimeno, the father who disappeared last Tuesday in Tenerife with his two daughters, Olivia, six years old, and Anna, one, after having threatened the mother of the little girls with which I would never see them again. The agents have also found floating next to the ship, abandoned adrift in front of the Puertito de Güímar, the little girl’s car seat.

The investigation focuses on the father’s conversations

Associate the blood that appeared in the boat with the breakage of one of the rear windows of Tomás Gimeno’s car It has been ruled out from the moment it became known that it was the Civil Guard who broke the window – using a kickstand – to gain access to the interior of the vehicle, after obtaining the consent of a direct relative of the escapee.

4 when he is older: the mother of the missing girls in Tenerife spreads a video

Beatriz Z., the mother of Anna and Olivia, the two girls who disappeared a week ago with their father, Tomás Gimeno, has released a video among their relatives to try to help locate the little ones. “That people do not forget and spread throughout the world to be recognized“, is explained in the message spread through WhatsApp.

They investigate whether the missing father in Tenerife hired a detective to follow his ex-partner

Members of the Organic Unit of Judicial Police (UOPJ) of the Civil Guard try to determine whether the man on whom an international search and arrest warrant weighs for the kidnapping of his daughters in Tenerife, Tomás Gimeno, even hired a detective private to do some follow-up with your ex-partner to get information about his life.

May 7: Anna and Olivia’s mother asks the girls’ father to “give up and not make them suffer”

Ten days of knowing absolutely nothing about his little Anna and Olivia. This is the situation in which Beatriz Zimmerman finds herself, mother of the girls who disappeared in Tenerife since last April 27. After disseminating images of his daughters that will help in the search and identification of children under 1 and 6 years old, he has decided send a letter to the society for the involvement shown.

Anna and Olivia’s mother: “I deny that I wanted to take the girls to another country, I would never separate them from their father”

Two weeks have passed since the girls Olivia and Anna Gimeno Zimmermann, along with their father, were seen for the last time in Tenerife. The mother, Beatriz, assured this Monday that the claim that she planned to take them to Belgium, the country of origin of her current partner, is false, and rejects that he intended to separate them from their father nor that this could be the trigger for the alleged kidnapping.

May 12: two weeks after the disappearance of the girls from Tenerife: What do we know about the case?

Tonight it was two weeks since the disappearance on the island of Tenerife of Anna and Olivia, aged one and six, together with their father, Thomas Gimeno, an event that has gone around the world and about which still all hypotheses are kept open by those responsible for the investigation.

May 19: the mother of the disappeared girls: “I too want to disappear … I don’t have the strength”

The mother of the missing girls in Tenerife, Beatriz Zimmermann, has written a new text at the end of the three weeks since he last saw them. This woman claims that “I also want to disappear … I no longer have the strength“But, at the same time, it demands that the dissemination of the photos and videos of its minors be maintained in case someone identifies them somewhere.

May 25: A ship with sonar and underwater robot heads to Tenerife to search for the missing girls

An oceanographic vessel equipped with a multi-beam echo sounder system and an underwater robot He is heading to Tenerife, where he could arrive at the end of the week to join the search for anna and olivia, the girls disappeared with their father since April 27, sources of the investigation informed ..

May 29: The oceanographic ship docks in Tenerife and begins to track the missing girls

The work of the oceanographic boat Ángeles Alvariño to contribute to the search for girls Anna and Olivia, as well as his father, who disappeared on the night of April 27 and the following morning, respectively, will begin this Sunday.

June 1: The ship looking for the girls of Tenerife will use a robot to detect “something strange”

The oceanographic vessel ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ continues this Tuesday carrying out sweeps of the seabed southeast of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in front of Hoya Fría, within the search device for the girls Anna and Olivia, who disappeared more than a month ago with their father, Tomás Gimeno.

June 4: Investigators suspect that Gimeno may have used stones to weight Anna and Olivia’s bodies at sea

After one month after Anna and Olivia disappeared, the investigation revolves around the moments before the last time his father was seen Thomas Gimeno, the main suspect in an alleged kidnapping. Researchers are reconstructing all of Tomás Gimeno’s movements and thus the researchers will be able to confirm whether, As you suspect, the father was able to use stones to weigh the bodies of Anna and Olivia to the bottom of the sea., according to Telecinco. The Civil Guard investigates the size of the six suitcases that the father introduced in his boat.

They use 3D techniques to know the weight of the bags that Gimeno brought to the ship

Civil Guard investigators use three-dimensional techniques For try know the weight and volume of the bags that Tomás Gimeno, the father of the girls who disappeared in Tenerife on April 27, transported from his car to his boat before making his first foray into the sea.

June 7: They find an oxygen bottle and a sheet in the area where the missing girls are being searched in Tenerife

The marine robot found this Monday an oxygen bottle and a sheet in the area where the missing girls are sought in Tenerife, as reported to Europa Press sources of the investigation, which specify that both objects will now be subjected to analysis to try to confirm if they can provide clues about the whereabouts of the minors.

June 9: The mother of the missing girls in Tenerife believes that Anna and Olivia are alive

Anna and Olivia’s mother, who disappeared on the island of Tenerife on April 27, has been sure that are alive and are with their father, Tomás Gimeno, despite having been found at the bottom of the sea a bottle of compressed air and a duvet cover owned by the girls’ father.

“For me all this has been a staged theater”: Anna and Olivia’s mother sends her first audio

Beatriz Zimmermann, the mother of Anna and Olivia, the girls who have disappeared in Tenerife since last April 27, has published an audio after the discovery of a diving bottle and a duvet cover in the sea, belonging to Tomás Gimeno, father of the small and also disappeared. The small ones have been unaccounted for for six weeks, without any relevant data having transcended to date, other than that made by the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño last Monday, June 7 1,000 meters deep and about three miles from the coast of Santa Cruz of Tenerife.