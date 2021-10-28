Today a series that many were waiting for arrived on the Star Plus platform. It’s about Chucky – 93%, a production that clings to nostalgia by bringing back the popular devil doll that terrorized the world in the late eighties. But this new adventure also includes a modern twist that is mesmerizing viewers. Chucky talks to Jake about his queer son and declares his support for the LGBT community, of course the public is delighted.

Do not miss: Scream writer wants the franchise to keep growing and last forever

The lore of Chucky It had gotten a bit confusing due to the remarkable number of films out there, plus those involved in its production often disagree on the rights, what is canon and what is not (at least with recent films). Fortunately, the new series clarifies what we should take into account and that includes Glen / Glenda, fruit of the love between Chucky and Tiffany that we saw in the 2004 movie. The 2021 diabolical doll is very proud of his queer son and mentions it in the series.

During a scene with Jake in the second chapter, Chucky reveals to him that he has a queer son; the adolescent asks if he feels comfortable with that, to which the doll replies: “I’m not a monster.” Fans gave their approval to Chucky’s support for Glen / Glenda (gender fluid) and therefore the LGBT community. In social networks we can observe the innumerable reactions of the spectators, who welcomed the famous plastic character with open arms.

We invite you to read: Scream 5 presents its first trailer

While the Chucky of the eighties, nineties and early 2000s is characterized by his murderous rudeness, now we can see that the character has changed and that he accepts his son as he is, although at first he did not. The series arrived on Syfy and Hulu a few days ago, but now Star Plus consumers have the opportunity to enjoy it in the best quality. Although at first the followers of the mythical character were not sure that the company in charge of the rights would continue to exploit the story, the new series is proving to have what it takes to succeed among today’s audiences, it has even received numerous positive reviews.

The first Chucky films maintained a serious and terrifying tone that the children (now adults) of that time cannot forget, but with the arrival of Bride of chucky and Chucky’s son the franchise began to take on absurd comedy overtones without leaving the gore aside. Chucky’s curse and Cult of Chucky – 81% represented Mancini’s efforts to recover the original essence, achieving positive results. Don was in charge of the development of the new series and the problems with the most recent film have been overshadowed by the success. The fourth chapter opens on November 2.

The minds behind the new Chucky series have hit the mark by offering a series that takes us back to the cruelties of the doll in its early years, but adding a modern touch capable of connecting with viewers. If this first season is handled properly, it could lead to a hugely successful production for several years. We will see how the story of the diabolical doll unfolds in the following weeks; Without a doubt, the series debuted perfectly for the horror season thanks to Halloween.

Here are some reactions to chapter two of Chucky and your support for the LGBT community:

#chucky LA I love! Chucky is fun, the series has a good humor The first chapters are excellent, LGBT inclusion 🏳️‍🌈 is to see the movies of the 90s with a bit of modernity, it makes you hate and love its characters 😍 pic.twitter.com/U1ooBnpUpF – 🏳️‍⚧🦋Daniela🦋🏳️‍⚧ (@ DannyValiente4) October 25, 2021

I was born in 88 as the first #chucky film and I grew up watching it, now at 33 I have seen the first three episodes of #chuckyseries and I loved them !!! What a way to turn a franchise around and make it #LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ueWNdxlXcw – Luis Arroyo (@arroyochilango) October 27, 2021

Today #chucky came out of Star + and I already caught up. I was quite surprised, I thought it was going to be half a chota but nothing to see. The super-developed characters are teenagers acting true high school age teenagers. Not to mention supporting the community 🏳️‍🌈 – Gabu Arz (@Gabi_Arzamendia) October 27, 2021

#Chucky did say “GAY RIGHTS!” https://t.co/b8sVngOP9K – Master Luis. (@luisxgmz) October 27, 2021

They need to see #Chucky today after so much homophobia yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NcJVz9EDfj – Héctor Trej-o-ween 🎃 (@HectorTrejo) October 27, 2021

You may also be interested in: Halloween Kills achieves the best weekend premiere in theaters and streaming