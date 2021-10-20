Chucky premieres series on Star + and defends trans rights

The devilish doll Chucky has recently released a new Serie within the platform of and defends trans rights, something that has quite surprised his fans, in addition to that they have made him a trend in the networks.

Yes, it may be a serial assassin, however, there are priorities when it comes to respecting the identity of others, especially remembering someone so close to him, his child.

There is no doubt that Chucky is one of the most iconic characters in the slasher world, he is a serial assassin who, thanks to a spell, revives inside a tender doll and constantly looks for children to possess their bodies and return to being a human.

And although his objective is never achieved, he brings dragging an endless number of victims who are passing his way.

Over time Charles Lee Ray, the ass’s real name, realizes that being inside the body of a toy has its advantages, and he takes advantage of it.

Without a doubt, as children we all think at least once about how much fun it would be for our toys to come to life so we can play, however, this particular doll changes that perspective.

Since the first film released in 1988, Tom Holland’s Chucky, the Devil Doll, set an important guideline in t3rr0r’s cinema, and it has become clear that it has no expiration date, as over the years it continues being a hit in the Halloween season.

As you may recall, the film had several sequels, reaching up to 2017 with Don Mancini’s Cult of Chucky, which was almost as well received as the first.

Then in 2019 a reboot was made with the intention of trying to renew the character, however, despite having more or less good reviews, the audience’s response made it clear that the classics never die and it is better to respect them, it is for that great reason that they better returned to the original but now in series format.

Last week Chucky had its official premiere through the Syfy channel and the Hulu platform, and it is expected that it will soon arrive on Star Plus, however, the first episodes have been very well received and among the comments, it has been highlighted that it is the clear proof that within its simplicity is where the entertaining lies.

In fact, with just a few minutes of being seen, it has been hailed as one of the best t3rr0r series ever made.

This is how during this weekend the program became a topic of conversation due to a particular scene where the doll has a conversation with the protagonist.

In this scene the doll is sitting in front of Jake and they begin to talk about what it means to be trans.

Chucky shares a phrase that is peculiar, since he says “I am not a monster”, and although we know that it is, he means that he is not there to judge the identity of others.

It is then that he remembers Glen, from The Son of Chucky released in 2004, because as you may remember, his son has an identity conflict and at some point he dresses and makes up like his mother.

Without a doubt, this moment became something epic, since among the comments he has highlighted that this is a better LGBT + representation than what was done in Loki, where the character confirms that he is bisexual.

In addition, for many people and especially fans of the story, the reference to that film was exciting, also confirming that the son of Chucky is indeed a canonical character.

The first episode of the series, also stood out just for all the references that there were towards the first films.