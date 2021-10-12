Comedian Chumel Torres once again used his official Twitter account to make fun of the photographs in which Emilio Lozoya Austin, a former official of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), was captured while enjoying a dinner in a luxurious restaurant in Mexico City (CDMX). ).

However, his comment was not only related to the snapshots featuring the 46-year-old economist, but also criticized the actions taken by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to issue arrest warrants against some youtubers, including Rix and YosStop, currently in jail for the crime of child pornography.

In this context, the also host of El Pulso de la República stated the following through social networks: “We are living in a state in which Lozoya dines in restaurants and youtubers purge in jail.” However, it is not the only comment that the communicator has made in defense of the influencers through this medium, because after the arrest of Yoseline “N”, Torres assured that during the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) they have arrested more content creators than drug traffickers.

The reactions to his ironic comment were immediate and although some netizens seconded his statements, others criticized him for minimizing the actions of the youtubers who were arrested. Likewise, there were Twitter users who took advantage of the moment to demonstrate against López Obrador and the recent popular consultation to put the former presidents of Mexico on trial.

“So yes, but it’s not like to minimize the crimes of the youtubers”, “Chumel, I follow you for being critical and you analyze politics objectively, but this time I must tell you that there are youtubers like YosStop, Rix or Germán Loera that they are a sh * t of people and that they are paying for serious crimes “,” And the scientists and doctors also to jail. The criminals on the street ”and“ The jailed youtubers deserve it, Lozoya should also be incarcerated, the difference is that the youtubers have no secrets of corruption to offer ”, were some comments that Chumel Torres received in his publication.

Recently, the comedian had a clash on Twitter with the legislator and former member of Shark Tank Mexico, Patricia Armendariz. This after the businesswoman also praised Deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña and described him as “a patriot.” Such comment was branded as “vomitory” by Chumel Torres and thus began the discussion with Armendariz.

I did not agree with that comment, the driver shared a fragment of the interview where Armendariz was asked about AMLO’s mornings and she replied that it is a doctrine, but when Fernando del Collado takes up the word “doctrine”, she denies that I said it, so the youtuber scoffed again.

After this incident, the businesswoman wrote the following tweet: “Mr. Torres I have more information than you about Noroña because I see him in the legislature every day defending Mexico and Mexicans. His speeches are public in case you want to make use of them to stop insulting us ”.

Armendariz, previously decided to use his Twitter account in addition to explain his position within the Chamber of Deputies and what will be his logic to vote during the next three years.

Before fully showing her feelings, she wanted to make a clarification for those who have been disappointed by the meaning of their votes or the party that brought her to the San Lázaro legislative precinct. However, she did express that she “is no longer a shark,” referring to the popular show Shark Tank Mexico in which she had recurring appearances.