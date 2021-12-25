Various churches in U.S In-person Christmas religious services have been canceled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, causing sadness and disappointment among parishioners.

Some churches will celebrate Christmas outdoor services and others planned to use a hybrid method services in person and online, with strict rules for those who wish to participate in person, such as showing proof of vaccination and wearing a mask at all times.

Among the most prominent churches in U.S who are canceling all or part of their Christmas services are Washington National Cathedral; that of St. John the Divine in New York City and the Boston’s Old South Church.

Washington National Cathedral (switch.org)

Nancy Taylor, Minister of Old South, stated that the church still hopes to hold Christmas services on Saturday in person, but that its popular Christmas Eve service will only be offered online.

“Those who come for the Christmas Eve service are usually numerous, many of whom are visitors, some of whom come from parties and many of whom are not used to the Boston mandate to put on the mask,” explained the religious leader in your advertisement.

“While we greatly appreciate these guests under normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances. We must place the highest priority on the health and well-being of our volunteers and our staff. We know this is disappointing.”

St. John the Divine (newyorkhistories.es)

Leaders of the Washington National Cathedral, which normally receives about 15 thousand people in its Christmas service, announced that all religious services from here until January 9 will be only remotely.

“Unfortunately, with the spread of the omicron variant around the world, our city appears to lead the nation in infections,” said Cathedral Rector Randolph Marshall Hollerith.

“Given the increase in infections, I simply cannot justify the agglomeration of a number of people when the health situation around us is worsening,” he added.

Old South Church (fineartamerica.com)

Another church in Washington – the National City Christian Church – has also canceled its Christmas services and announced that all of its church services will be online until at least January 16.

Leaders of the National City They called his decision “one that we definitely don’t want to make, but we feel like we should make it.” They noted that the mayor of Washington, Murial Bowser, had declared a state of emergency in the District of Columbia.

In New York City, which is experiencing a record number of positive cases of covid-19, St. John Divine leaders said they were switching all Christmas services to virtual ceremonies, using their website page. Facebook and the channel Youtube.

